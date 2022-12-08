Hikuai River Bridge 'decked out for summer' in time for holiday travel

Coromandel’s Hikuai River Bridge on SH25 had a revamp before the influx of summer tourists (file photo).

East Coromandel’s Hikuai River Bridge is ready and waiting for holiday travellers after maintenance work.

The Hikuai River Bridge is on State Highway 25, south of Tairua.

It’s great to see the project completed ahead of the busy summer season when traffic will increase significantly in the area, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said.

“This has been a logistically challenging project and a lot of planning and collaboration went in to keeping the bridge open to traffic during the day, while we carried out this essential work,” Lauder said.

On top of having a new sustainably-sourced deck fitted, upgraded road safety barriers have also been added.

The bridge was now “decked out for summer” and open to all traffic.

Some minor adjustments and repairs would still be happening for the next couple of weeks, Waka Kotahi said, including edge markings – which would involve sporadic 10 to 15-minute closures.

A temporary 30kmh speed restriction would also be in place while the scaffolding was still set up.

Lauder said they had been working closely with emergency services to ensure they could access the bridge and be accommodated where possible.

Road users may continue to notice some minor activity, she said, but they hoped to pose minimal disruption to traffic.

“We erected a special scaffold walkway to be used by emergency services during the project and this was utilised a number of times by the St John ambulance to transfer patients.

“Despite our best efforts, we acknowledge that any road closure is disruptive, so we are thankful to the community and road users for their understanding and patience during this time.”