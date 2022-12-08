Viewing tower overlooking Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park takes shape

The tower being built to provide views over the Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park beside Hamilton Zoo.

Solid progress is being made on the new viewing tower near Hamilton Zoo which will provide impressive views across the adjoining Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

Hamilton City Council said remaining work on the 10m-high structure involves finishing stairs, viewing platforms, cladding, a canopy and landscaping.

This work and related projects are due for completion late summer.

Mayor Paula Southgate described herself as “so excited to see the entrance way to the Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park taking shape”.

“The viewing towers will be stunning and you will love the zebra-themed pedestrian crossing.”

Supplied/Waikato Times The tower is in the top left of this drone shot, with the zoo to the right.

The $7 million-plus Hamilton Zoo Waiwhakareke shared entry precinct project on Brymer Rd in north Hamilton is designed to better connect the two sites and provide facilities for visitors to either destination and the local community.

Hamilton Zoo hosts more than 600 exotic and native species while the natural heritage park is a unique ecological restoration project situated in a largely urban setting, with the long-term aim of reconstructing the forest, wetland, and lake ecosystems present in pre-European times.

The project will deliver a new entry building for Hamilton Zoo and connections between the two destinations. It will also feature a ​​​​​new education and function centre.