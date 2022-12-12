Papakāinga botch up sends council a step backwards

Council alerted the public that an error had been made after it sent out the wrong details for a proposed district plan change to allow Papakāinga to be built in the area more freely.

A public mix-up has sent the Matamata-Piako District Council a step backwards after it advertised the wrong information for a proposed district plan change.

The proposed changes were to allow Papakāinga to be built in the area more freely.

But council realised the wrong version had been shared after submissions on the matter had already been received.

“The ones we advertised were an earlier version before we incorporated community feedback,” Matamata-Piako District Council said in a statement.

Almost a month after the original notice, council alerted the public about the blunder and said they were working to remedy it.

Mana whenua representatives involved in the drafting of the plan change said it was disappointing to see the error, but it appeared to be a genuine clerical mistake.

Council also called an extraordinary meeting on December 7 to seek approval to withdraw the plan change and re-advertise it.

supplied/Stuff Council sent out a public notice alerting people that a mistake had been made after it sent out the wrong details for a proposed district plan change to allow Papakāinga to be built in the area more freely.

Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako/Māori Ward councillor Gary Thompson said it wasn’t a major concern.

Mana whenua had already gone over the correct version which was amended with community feedback, so re-advertising the notice wouldn’t bring any surprises.

“From what I understand, the documents that were uploaded were essentially the documents that were uploaded in the first round of consultation, so there have been some minor corrections to the policy,” Thompson said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako/Māori Ward councillor Gary Thompson.

Any submissions to the current plan change (before it is withdrawn) would then need to be resubmitted once the correct version was released.

“We know this plan change is of huge significance to the Māori community, and we sincerely apologise for getting it wrong ... It’s important to us too,” council said.

“We’re working on the timeline for re-advertising the plan change now - we aim to do this before Christmas and keep it open until after Waitangi Day.”

./Stuff Te Manawhenua Forum chair, Te Ao Marama Maaka.

Council’s Te Manawhenua Forum chair, Te Ao Marama Maaka said they would use the additional time to re-engage with local Māori and the community about the changes.

“It’s been a long time coming, and we’ve got good [council] staff, so they were really quite remorseful,” Maaka said.

“We plan to bring the notice to our people’s attention ... once they advertise it again and the draft version is released people will have to resubmit again.”

Council was working through the regulatory process and contacting those who had made submissions.

“It’s an unfortunate mistake, but it is human error, and I’m happy that we get the chance to re-do it all again and just get the process right, it’s the outcome that is the important part,” Thompson said.