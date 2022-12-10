National records resounding victory in Hamilton West by-election

National has claimed a comfortable victory in the Hamilton West by-election.

National has claimed a comfortable victory in the Hamilton West by-election.

With 100% of the vote counted National’s Tama Potaka had 6629 votes compared to Labour’s Georgie Dansey with 4344, a margin of 2285.

The incumbent Dr Gaurav Sharma received 1156. Sharma said the result showed that “there’s definitely an antigovernment sentiment”.

In regard to the cost of the by-election, he said: “Democracy comes at a cost.”

READ MORE:

* Blueberry porridge and bush walks - how candidates will spend by-election day

* National holds double-digit edge over Labour in Hamilton West by-election poll

* More than 2800 people have voted in Hamilton West by-election

* Crime 'the issue of this by-election' says Luxon in Hamilton



The vote in the bellwether seat followed Sharma’s resignation from Parliament.

Potaka gathered with supporters in the central Hamilton Novotel Tainui hotel on Saturday night.

As the result became clear, National leader Christopher Luxon told him it was “an encouraging end to the year and a great start to 2023”.

Luxon arrived to chants of “Tama, Tama, Tama”.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times National’s Tama Potaka is set to be the new MP for Hamilton West.

Luxon said: “It’s a great result tonight, and I think what we’ve seen is the people of Hamilton West sending a message to this government saying this country is heading in the wrong direction, and they want things turning around.”

He said he was “excited for you [Tama] because I know this is the start of a brilliant new political career”.

Luxon, who had referred to his party as the “underdog” during the campaign, said “we don’t get ahead ourselves in the National Party”.

”Look at the results, you have a party here that had a bigger majority here than they had on the West Coast [and] in Napier, and they’re great Labour strong-holds.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Luxon arrived to chants of “Tama, Tama, Tama”.

“The work wasn’t easy here.”

In keeping with a long-standing Hamilton West tradition, Dansey visited Potaka at the Novotel and conceded as the vote became more definitive.

Sharma also visited late on Saturday night to concede.

Earlier, when Dansey arrived to cheering Labour supporters at Community Waikato's offices in Hamilton, she acknowledged things were not looking too good, nor was she surprised.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Georgie Dansey meets Tama Potaka after his victory in the by-election. Dansey says she will be Labour’s candidate at the 2023 general election.

She said the results weren't what Labour wanted but weren't unexpected given polling putting National in front.

However, she told supporters she was "super proud of us and what we've achieved".

The campaign had started in difficult circumstances.

She thanked Labour supporters and particularly Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for their support.

"Getting texts from the PM has got me through some hard times."

She confirmed she would be Labour's candidate at the general election.

On whether losing a bellwether seat was a sign of the times for Labour next year, she quoted former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

"[She] has said herself that by-elections are crazy beasts."