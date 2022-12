Polling booths in the Hamilton West by-election are set to close at 7pm Saturday.

The vote in the bellweather seat follows the resignation of the sitting MP from Parliament.

There have been 20 polling booths open Saturday across the electorate.

Preliminary results from advance voting are expected from the Electoral Commission shortly after the polls close.

Full results are expected by 9pm.