Fire breaks out at former Hutton's factory in Hamilton

Firefighters at the old Hutton’s site.

Fire has broken out at a former small goods factory in Hamilton.

Firefighters were at the scene on Greenwood St in Frankton at 10am and smoke was rising up from the old Hutton’s site.

However, by 10.30am smoke was no longer in the air and the fire appeared to be under control.

Fire and Emergency northern communications crews responded to the second alarm building fire at 9.56am and three fire trucks were at the scene.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The incident appeared to be under control by 10.30am.

They would not comment further to ongoing industrial action.

The Hutton’s operation ceased at the site in 2014.

The long-standing business processed and marketed small goods meat products to the domestic market.

Familiar supermarket names included Kiwi bacon and ham, Brooks Deli continental meats and bacon, Hutton's luncheon, bacon and ham, Sizzlers pre-cooked small goods and Milano cooked continental meats.