Fire breaks out at old Hutton's factory in Hamilton

Firefighters at the old Hutton’s site.

Fire has broken out at a former small goods factory in Hamilton.

Firefighters were at the scene on Greenwood St in Frankton at 10am and smoke was rising up from the old Hutton’s site.

However, by 10.30am smoke was no longer in the air and the fire appeared to be under control.

Fire and Emergency crews responded to the second alarm building fire at 9.56am and three fire trucks were at the scene.

Mark Taylor/Stuff The incident appeared to be under control by 10.30am.

The site is now home to a collective of products such as a meat wholesaler, a plastics injection businesses and refrigeration systems company.

Hamilton-based commercial property manager and former city councillor Steve McLennan co-manages the property along with Auckland property investor Chris Reeve.

Reeve is over-seas, but McLennan was scratching his head about the fire.

After speaking with Fire and Emergency, he said they believe it was a faulty light fixture.

"The fire was a shock because of all the work we’d done to avoid this sort of thing,” McLennan said.

Staff at the site evacuated safely, but McLennan said there was a close call due to one staff member who was wearing headphones at the time needing to be ushered out.

JONAH FRANKE/STUFF Smoke billows up from the factory in Frankton about 10am.

Any damage was unnoticeable from the outside of the building and was believed to be mainly in the roof.

Overall, McLennan said the damage was not too bad and would likely up to $60,000 to repair.

“Because of the nature of all the poly-panel buildings, we take fire hazards very seriously ... we isolated the building very quickly, it’s under control of the fire investigators at this stage.

“It certainly could have been a lot worse.”

Fire and Emergency were continuing to investigate the site but they would not comment further due to ongoing industrial action.

Tony’s Tyre service staff member Harry Singh said he saw thick smoke coming over the fence line from the premises across the road.

“The fire trucks were really quick, the moment we saw the smoke it had literally been five minutes,” Singh said.

The blaze was quickly brought under control, he said.

Staff were worried, he said, but it was good to learn from the situation given their business was close by and could be impacted if there was ever a serious incident in the future.

The Hutton’s operation ceased at the site in 2014.

The long-standing business processed and marketed small goods meat products to the domestic market.

Familiar supermarket names included Kiwi bacon and ham, Brooks Deli continental meats and bacon, Hutton's luncheon, bacon and ham, Sizzlers pre-cooked small goods and Milano cooked continental meats.