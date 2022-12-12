Swimmers beware, as toxic algae puts a damper on the summer season

Swimmers were being urged to check the area first before entering lakes, rivers and streams this summer.

Holidaygoers planning on taking a dip or a dive into a Waikato water hole over the summer are being warned not to venture in too hastily.

Potentially toxic algal blooms could be lurking in some of the region’s waterways.

So, swimmers were being urged to check the area first before entering lakes, rivers and streams.

Waikato regional council (WRC) carries out regular testing and monitoring of blue-green algae r cyanobacteria in waterways such as the Waikato River and some of the region’s shallow lakes.

READ MORE:

* Dogs far more susceptible to risks associated with presence of cyanobacteria in waterways

* More toxic algae found in the Mataura River

* Sick or swim? Every Wellington river poorly rated for safe swimming this summer

* Council issues water warning over algal blooms



They were also warning about high levels of bacteria, likely due to heavy rain.

Swimmers were cautioned not to swim for up to 48 hours to stay safe.

Extra care was also suggested towards toddlers and dogs as they were likely to put things in their mouths as even a small amount of water, the size of a 50 cent piece, could be harmful.

“Algae occur naturally in our rivers, lakes and streams and flourish during hot and fine conditions,” Waikato Regional Council’s Water Science Team Leader, Thomas Wilding said.

November 2022 sea surface temperatures were the highest on record, according to NIWA scientists, which translated to warmer ‘growing’ conditions in the country’s lakes and rivers.

“Most algae are harmless, but high levels of some species may be toxic and blooms may result in health warnings being issued.”

He said if predictions were correct, then Aotearoa was going to have another hot summer and likely more incidents of blooms appearing.

“It is important that you use your own judgement before getting into the water... If the water is bright green like pea soup, stay out,” Wilding said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff If predictions were correct, then Aotearoa was going to have another hot summer and likely more incidents of blooms appearing.

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand’s National Public Health Service were working to provide health advice to councils in Waikato when lakes were deemed unsafe.

Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Richard Wall said in places where there were algae warnings or cyanobacteria health warnings, then people should avoid them altogether.

“Scums are a particular risk because they contain a high level of toxins. If contact with scum does occur, skin should be rinsed clean and clothing changed as soon as possible,” said Dr Wall.

“Swallowing water from lakes affected by blooms should also be avoided.

“If people still choose to use the lakes when warnings are in place, or any other lake where there are visible changes to water colour, they should shower and change their clothing as soon as possible afterwards, even if no symptoms are noticeable,” he said.

Symptoms can include rash, skin and eye irritation; allergy symptoms such as hayfever and asthma; and possibly stomach upsets including diarrhoea and vomiting.

Summer monitoring of the hydrolakes – Karāpiro, Maraetai and Ohakuri – started on 2 November and will continue until the end of April. Monitoring began on the rest of the lakes and river sites last week.

For more information, go to the lawa.org.nz/swim website before swimming.