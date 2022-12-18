Hamilton to be 'home away from home' for Zambia women's footballers in 2023

The Copper Queens, Zambia’s women’s football team, will use Hamilton Kirikiriroa as a base during next year’s world cup.

Zambia’s “Copper Queens” women’s football team – and support crew – will be setting up their “home” base in Hamilton Kirikiriroa for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The city is one of the hosts of next year’s tournament, and Korikori Park in Rototuna will be Zambia’s training site, a city council statement said.

“The newly appointed team base camp was recently part of a $1 million grant from Trust Waikato to install LED floodlighting facilities.

“The new lights will also benefit local communities and many different sporting codes that use the park,” the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Football Ferns' 2023 World Cup group matches to be shared around New Zealand

* Football’s Flea Annalie Longo leaps between roles in women’s game

* Bringing Football Ferns home a key piece of NZ Football's 2023 World Cup legacy plan



Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate hopes Hamiltonians welcome the Zambian team with open arms, and back them along with the Football Ferns.

“We are proud and excited to share our home with the Copper Queens and showcase our wonderful city and all that it can offer. I know our city will make you all feel welcome, showing warmth and hospitality (manaakitanga).

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The host cities for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup have been confirmed.

“This tournament symbolises many firsts and opportunities not only for Zambia, but Hamilton Kirikiriroa and women across the world. With over one billion viewers expected to tune in to this event, it's a fantastic opportunity to put Hamilton up in lights.”

The chairperson of the Zambians of Aotearoa, Munanga Mwandila, said: “We are delighted that the Copper Queens will be hosted in Hamilton for this competition.

“It immediately became clear to us that Hamilton would provide an amazing cultural experience, and a home away from home for the team and for the Zambian fans.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate hopes Hamiltonians will welcome the Zambian team with open arms.

Munanga believed the tournament would enrich the bond between the African community and Aotearoa and showcase tradition, culture and heritage.

“With a large population of Africans residing in Hamilton and nearby Auckland, we are excited to be providing the Copper Queens with all the support they deserve and to showcase the Zambian and African heritage existing in the region.

“This is also an incredible opportunity for our community to continue contributing to the cultural enrichment of Hamilton and Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Zambia will play in the first Hamilton game of the tournament, playing Japan at Waikato Stadium on Saturday 22 July.

More than 30 nations will be travelling to Australia and New Zealand for the month-long tournament, from 20 July through to 20 August 2023.

Host city event organisers will work with FIFA around opportunities for community engagement with the Copper Queens during tournament time next year.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa will also co-host the inaugural play-off tournament. Taking place from 17 to 23 February at Waikato Stadium, this tournament will see 10 international teams compete for the final three qualifying spots in the cup. The Football Ferns will play three friendlies around the play-off tournament – the first against Portugal, before two fixtures against guest team Argentina.