Inflation bite expected for multi-million-dollar Matamata stadium

Another million dollars could be added to the $7m budget for Matamata’s new indoor sports stadium (file photo).

A major sports facility being built in the Matamata township has felt the bite of inflation.

An additional million dollars was going to be added to the $7m budget due to the increased cost of building materials.

It comes as the key stakeholders involved in the project signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The new facility aims to offer a state-of-the-art sports venue unlike any other in the district.

A double court indoor gymnasium has been pitched alongside a multipurpose indoor space with changing rooms and storage.

Matamata Indoor Sports and Recreation Hub Charitable Trust has been driving the project.

It consists of several local organisations and representative groups including Matamata Futures Trust, Matamata College Board of Trustees, iwi, Matamata-Piako District Council, and Sport Waikato.

Chairperson of the Matamata Futures Trust Frank Healey said the MoU was to show they were all working together on the project.

"The cost of everything has gone up" due to a mix of inflation and the difficulty of getting materials into the country, said Matamata Futures Trust chairperson Frank Healey.

But the trust had since faced “significant cost increases.”

“Building for everything has gone up, and we’re not immune to that I’m sorry to say...it’s a little more than seven million now, certainly in the eights,” Healey said.

“The cost of everything has gone up, partly due to inflation, difficulty getting things into the country, a range of stuff.”

The MOU was seen as a “natural next step” to see the project completed.

The new stadium was set to be built on the Matamata College grounds after much discussion about where it could go.

It would join the recently upgraded Headon Events Centre at Pohlen Park, which was in dire need of repair.

Matamata District Council set aside $1.5 million towards the events centre with a further $130,000 needing to be forked out for a floor replacement at the time.

It was eventually opened after Covid-19 delays in November 2021.

The new stadium was currently in its costings and concept design phase with both areas being discussed between the stakeholders.

However, at least another $3m was needed to reach the $7m target.

Council has pledged an additional $2 million towards the new indoor stadium project.

After signing the MOU, Matamata-Piako district mayor Adrienne Wilcock said the major sports facility could be used for a multitude of recreational activities and for a range of people.

She said the upcoming resource consent process would be the time to address any negative responses.

“Council allocated this funding in its Long Term Plan some years ago,” Wilcock said.

”Costs have risen since, so as the fundraising continues, the working group will also be updating the cost of the build along with its design.”

Earlier this year, the choice of location was met with some backlash from some local residents.

People living in conjunction to the proposed new facility were concerned about several factors, including noise, road access and its effect on property values.

With the Headon upgrade completed and the Matamata indoor sports facility on its way, there were hopes that the two facilities would promote growth and health and wellbeing in the area.