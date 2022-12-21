Coromandel Lions club rallies to bring mammograms to the people

Whitianga Lions commitee leader Mike Brown and fellow member Carly Allen are a part of a fundraising project kick-started by Brown, aimed at raising $350,000 for cancer detection and prevention.

For Lion’s club member Mike Brown his unwavering ambition has been to see his community protected from cancer.

Brown and his fellow Lions from the Whitianga and Mercury Bay Lion’s Club in the Coromandel have banded together to promote cancer prevention.

They want to bring cancer screening and detection straight to their community’s door step.

Along with community and council support they have set up “Project Mammogram” with a goal to raise $350,000 towards purchasing a 3D Mammogram unit.

“Early detection for better outcomes,” was the group’s motto.

Cancer is the country’s single biggest cause of death according to the Ministry of Health.

The Cancer Society said about 25,000 people were diagnosed each year and of that portion 9000 die.

Breast cancer being the most common amongst women affects 1 in 9 women, but men can also be diagnosed.

Brown said what motivates him is knowing that breast cancer can affect anyone, a whole family and the surrounding community.

Florian Bugiel/Newsroom Currently, the Whitianga community and wider Coromandel district rely on a rare visit from a public health mobile clinic in order to get cancer screenings, but free screenings are limited to those between 45-69 years of age.

The Coromandel area relies on a rare visit from a public health run mobile clinic for cancer screenings.

Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand said the vans visit Whangamata, Whitianga, Waihi, Paeroa, Ngatea, Tairua once every two years in alignment with the 24-month breast screening recommended timeframe.

Those people between the ages of 45-69 years could access free screening appointments if they managed to seal a booking slot.

But for those who missed out, they needed to travel to Waikato hospital.

“The Breast Screening age range is from 45 to 69 and is determined by Breast Screen Aotearoa and the National Screening Unit,” said Te Whatu Ora Operations Director for Community and Rural Health, Jade Sewell.

“Women who are outside this age range wanting to continue to have a two yearly breast screening appointment would need to do so through a private provider.”

Brown said this concerned him given a large portion of the Coromandel Peninsula population were elderly.

The thought of them having to travel the distance made his stomach churn.

He also worried that with people working and managing busy lives, they were putting off getting checked.

“The big thing in particular is the ladies who are over the age of 69 were having to travel to Hamilton for a mammogram and that’s a 6 hour journey for a 15 minute appointment,” Brown said.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Thames-Coromandel District mayor, Len Salt thought the project was a great idea.

“Some of them might think ‘well to hell with it’ and they don’t have it, and it means there could be more cancer diagnosis in that age group.”

Brown believed it was important to see more regular and accessible cancer services brought to their district.

Te Whatu Ora said a mammogram machine was relocated from Waikato Hospital in June to its fixed site at Te Korowai o Hauraki health service in Thames.

This had halved travel time and improved accessibility for Thames-Coromandel locals, Sewell said.

Thames-Coromandel District mayor, Len Salt thought project mammogram was a great idea.

“Most of the members of the Mercury Bay Lions are people that I've known through community work over many years,” Salt said.

“There is a need for the mammogram unit to be based in Whitianga because it will have real benefits for people in our community.”

The Lion’s clubs have 16 fundraising initiatives lined up for the rest of 2022 and moving into 2023.

This included a Christmas tree lighting showcase, a “mow off” shaving event and the Whitianga beach meet event booked for January 8.

Once the $350K had been raised they would donate the funds to the new medical centre planned for the township of Whitianga.