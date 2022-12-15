'No brainer' or 'bribe'? Hamilton turns on the Three Waters cash tap

Hamilton City Council will take the money on offer from the Government over Three Waters, but not everyone agreed.

Take the “free” millions of Three Waters-related “sweetener” dollars on offer from the Government or keep refusing the “bribe” on principle?

That, essentially, was the question being debated by Hamilton city councillors on Thursday, now that the reforms are law.

It related to more than $58 million worth of “better off funding” being offered as part of a national Three Waters scheme, involving four new mega-entities running water services.

Councils signing up for cash are to “work collaboratively” with the Government on the reforms (although they’re legally obliged to anyway).

READ MORE:

* Nothing 'cruisy' in forecast for Hamilton's re-elected mayor Paula Southgate

* Pace and scale of Hamilton CBD development hinges on key $150 million funding application



A solid majority at Thursday’s hui, including the mayor and eight councillors, agreed to go for a first tranche of $14.65 million, while a second tranche of just under $47 million is still subject to a future contract in 2024.

That’s despite the fact the council formally opposes Hamilton being part of the Three Waters four mega-entities model, preferring a council-controlled organisation instead.

STUFF Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will create four new public water entities, with local councils taking non-financial shareholdings. (First published on April 29, 2022)

It means staff will now prepare a list of projects to be funded by the first tranche in time for a decision to meet the Government’s February funding plan deadline.

But five councillors, including senior chair Ryan Hamilton - who’s part of the council’s new leadership trio - and former deputy mayor Geoff Taylor, voted against on principle. The other naysayers included councillors Andrew Bydder, Mark Donovan and Kesh-Naidoo Rauf.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Going for the money was a “no brainer”, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

Mayor Paula Southgate insisted going for the money in the circumstances was a “no brainer”.

“Taking that money to ease the burden on ratepayers seems the right thing to me.”

Saying no in protest wouldn’t achieve much, she said.

Finance and monitoring committee chairperson Maxine van Oosten said it would be “negligent” not to accept the first tranche funding.

“We have an obligation and a duty to Hamiltonians to accept this.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Deputy mayor Angela O'Leary said ratepayers needed the money on offer to help reduce their rates bills.

Deputy mayor Angela O’Leary noted the city could take the money but still advocate against the reforms, using the funds for a wide range of projects in a way that reduced rates bills.

“We don’t need this money but our ratepayers do.”

Councillor Sarah Thomson said refusing the money could be raising a “futile” finger to the Government.

However, Taylor said the council hadn’t got all the answers it wanted over Three Waters, such as council debts to be taken off the books, and that it should oppose what amounted to a “bribe”.

“Three Waters is just a house of cards that is going to fall down.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Councillor Geoff Taylor argued against accepting better off funding from the Government.

Noting National’s plan to abandon Three Waters if elected, Taylor added: “I have no desire to be a pawn in the [current] Government’s ill-fated game on this”.

While the money might be used to reduce rates, another approach could be to reject the cash and find budget savings, he said.

Referring to a legal term, councillor Hamilton said the better off funding felt like the “fruit of the poisonous tree”.

“On behalf of the thousands that voted for me I reject it.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Councillor Ryan Hamilton said the funding felt like the “fruit of the poisonous tree”.

Bydder said he had no confidence in Hamiltonians benefitting from reform and the “ethical” response was to reject the cash.

Hamilton City Council is the last of 22 councils involved in mega-entity B to agree to better off funding.

On council three waters debt to be taken on by mega-entity B, executive director strategic infrastructure Andrew Parsons said talks had started with the Government.