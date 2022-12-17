'Mortuary waste' fluids disposal to river on city council-mana whenua agenda

Concerns have been raised about diluted and treated fluids from “mortuary waste” going into the Waikato River.

Māori concerns about diluted "mortuary waste" fluids going into the Waikato River after treatment at Hamilton's wastewater plant are on the agenda for talks between mana whenua and the city council.

The sensitive topic, with an “ick factor”, was raised at a Hamilton City Council meeting Thursday during discussions on a trade waste and wastewater bylaw review.

A key matter is the way bodily fluids from the dead after the embalming process at funeral homes go into the wastewater system and then into the Pukete wastewater plant before discharges into the Waikato River.

Mayor Paula Southgate asked staff: “So it includes, this is gory, it includes chemicals plus human waste, but the human waste being the issue, right?”

“Bodily fluids,” replied environmental policy analyst Kyall Foley.

“I wasn’t going to go that far,” said Southgate.

She hoped for a more detailed briefing in the new year.

A staff report said that a review, which included talking to Māori stakeholders, had identified that “the discharge of mortuary waste into the Waikato River is culturally insensitive” to Māori.

“Further information gathering and engagement is required to fully understand the issues and options surrounding mortuary waste.”

This approach had been agreed to by mana whenua who had already held initial discussions with the council. Further talks were due in the new year.

“Staff note that a bylaw change [to reflect concerns] should only be considered once the issue is fully understood and appropriate options to manage the issue are developed,” the report said.

After the meeting, Māori ward councillor Moko Tauariki said Thursday’s discussion “was a new one for me”.

He was keen to be involved in contacts between staff and mana whenua about the way forward. “I think I need to be involved in that discussion.”

He would be concerned at any activity which contravened Waikato River-related legislation.

Tauariki noted the river was already receiving treated urine and faeces, as well as mortuary waste, and “I’m trying to weigh up what is more gross”.

On the best way forward, Tauariki said: “Is the status quo consistent with our tikanga (convention) and kawa (customs) and how we treat death?”

He agreed with councillor Andrew Bydder that mortuary operators should be contacted proactively as part of the discussion on the way forward. Staff agreed they would be.

The chief executive of the Funeral Directors Association of NZ Gillian Boyes also urged any council considering the issue to contact her organisation.

Boyes said it was natural for people to squirm a bit when the topic came up.

“It all sounds a bit unpleasant.

“It’s blood and bodily fluids. It has that sort of ick factor.”

But she said “the waste is usually very highly diluted”.

Association members were expected to follow national standards on managing healthcare waste, which includes mortuary waste. The latter was, again, expected to be heavily diluted before going into the wastewater system.

The standards allow “liquid waste disposal provided it meets the relevant local authority bylaw.”

In effect, mortuary waste was treated the same as human fluids waste from hospital operating tables or even homes, she said.

On Māori sensitivities about mortuary waste she said “there are different views amongst different iwi” but members were asked to be sensitive to local iwi views.

The issue “pops up from time to time” nationally she said “but it hasn’t arisen lately”.

However, the tricky nature of the matter was illustrated recently in Gisborne where one suggestion for keeping diluted mortuary waste out of waterways was collecting it from funeral homes in a septic tank and disposing of it to land.

But some Māori operators were worried about it being offensive to mix people’s fluids in such a way and the fact the waste was being driven round, Boyes said.

She noted that Māori tended to get embalmed more and that any different waste disposal processes could potentially bump up embalming costs.