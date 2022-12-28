'Concrete Queen' launches fundraiser to get more girls into trades

Apprentice carpenter Natasha “the Concrete Queen” Bach has started a Givealittle page to help young girls get into trade training.

When Natasha Bach started her carpentry apprenticeship she didn’t know any other women working in the male-dominated workforce, so she set out to change that for future generations.

Bach has started a Givealittle page – Raising funds for trade related children’s books – and will use the money to buy books and resources for pre-schools and daycares so girls can see that taking up a trade is not just for the boys.

“My goal is to fundraise to have the ability to purchase children trade and construction-related books and other learning resources to allow the young ones to develop interest in the trades.

“I am currently in discussions with a few after-school care programmes and an early child care centre who are interested in receiving these resources.

“I’d like to encourage the wider community into joining the trades, to stop the stigma and allow our future leaders to be conscious of unique pathways and opportunities,” she said.

Eighteen-year-old Bach is in the second year of her apprenticeship and said when she first started two years ago she was a little daunted by being surrounded by so many blokes.

She said many young women would not get the opportunity she had to get into a trade, as her father is a builder and she would help him out during the school holidays or on weekends.

“It’s awesome, you don’t get sick of it. Nothing is ever the same.

Supplied Apprentice carpenter Natasha Bach at work on a site in Hamilton.

“But when I started I didn't know any women in trades at all, it was quite scary – so I want to break the mould.

“Mentally, it can be challenging being a woman, and it can be scary coming into a job that has a lot of older men in it.

“There’s a stigma around that because some people think that because you are a girl you can’t do it, but if I can, there’s no reason they can't do it either.”

Bach is working on large-scale commercial building sites for Foster Construction and is doing her apprenticeship through trade-training organisation BCITO.

“[Fosters] thought it was pretty cool putting myself out there, and they are very supportive, and probably a bit surprised that one of their apprentices wanted to get out there and try to change the world.”

Supplied Keely O'Keeffe's Tickety-Boo!! series – The story of Brooke the builder.

It was while working for Fosters that she picked up her nickname – the Concrete Queen – for her concreting skills, “shaping a liquid into a solid is not light work”.

Bach has also made contact with author and illustrator Keely O'Keeffe who has written the Tickety-Boo!! series of books featuring women working in trades.

The books feature Brooke the builder, Poppy the plumber and Elly the electrician, and according to O’Keeffe, “women are hugely under-represented in the trades ... especially in the construction industry”.

“Tickety-Boo!! is a children's picture book series that portrays the powerful message that ladies can be tradies”.

“By promoting the trades to a younger audience through storytelling, children in their formative years will be introduced to the concept of women working in the trades alongside men,” O’Keeffe said.