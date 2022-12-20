Waikato business confidence up but here come the prices rises

Work is progressing at the Ruakura superhub, a strong sign of regional economic confidence. A massive new Kmart facility (model shown) is taking shape there.

Waikato business confidence is growing despite the country’s economic headwinds, and industrial consenting is at record levels in Hamilton.

But intentions to raises prices are prevalent and there’s a strong call for Government action to address skills shortages, according to the latest business sentiment survey from regional development agency Te Waka.

Its November poll of 300 businesses showed an eight percentage point rise to 44% in those being extremely or fairly confident in their prospects over the next 12 months, compared to a February survey.

Those who were fairly worried or extremely worried totalled 36%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points.

“Despite significant headwinds, the Waikato region remains better placed than many, with the majority of businesses expecting stable or growing revenues in the coming year,” Te Waka said.

“This reflects our region’s natural advantages and demographics which have helped insulate against downward pressures, and a business community that continues to be resilient and actively pursuing growth opportunities through turbulent economic times.”

Just under half experienced revenue growth last financial year and future revenue expectations are slightly more positive.

“This is reflected in business growth expectations, with a slight majority having plans to grow their business over the next year.”

Intentions to raise prices “remain high”.

Te Waka said the self-employed, females and those from Māori or Pasifika organisations were more likely to say that they are confident.

”As with previous surveys, views on the Waikato economy’s performance are considerably more positive than views on the New Zealand economy with 30% expecting growth/improvement of the Waikato economy compared to [less than] 20% for New Zealand.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Climate change rules are seen as having a potentially negative impact on Waikato businesses.

But 78% of respondents felt there is a skills shortage in the region and “calls for Government action and training initiatives are pronounced”, Te Waka said.

The agency said views of the national economy currently and for the next year were generally unfavourable, given concerns such as the cost of living, inflation, fuel prices, interest rates, energy prices and wages.

“Views about the economic outlook for the Waikato region are also subdued, albeit not as negative as for New Zealand at large.

“Skills shortages across many occupations are considered a major issue for the region (and nation).”

Supply chain logistics and delivery times were seen as a major challenge.

“Government investment to facilitate movement of people and supplies is considered a high priority need.

“Despite this, half-priced public transport in the region has not benefitted many businesses, with far greater importance attached to spending on roads and providing affordable housing.”

Te Waka’s report also noted more businesses were taking steps to develop climate change policies. The February survey showed 69% of respondents had no such policy in place and no plans to develop one but this dropped to 51% in the latest results.

A third had taken steps already or were currently developing a climate change policy. That was against a backdrop of 46% saying Government initiatives, policies and regulations on climate change would impact their business negatively over the next year.

Meanwhile, the city council said Hamilton’s Ruakura Superhub development is proving to be an engine of economic growth as industrial consents hit record levels in the city.

Almost 78,000m2 of industrial floor area was consented during the three months to September, with the majority of the development centred in Ruakura.

Growth funding and analytics manager Greg Carstens said the figures coming out of Ruakura are impressive.

“Non-residential development is really important because it contributes to economic activity and employment.

“Broadly speaking, there are challenges around the availability of industrial land, such as ensuring the infrastructure is in place to enable development. To have an industrial area like Ruakura unlocked for development now is really valuable.”

The council said the city gross domestic product was $12.2 billion across the year to September 2022 – an increase of 1.7% on the previous year.

At 4.4%, unemployment in the city remains at historic lows, providing challenges for employers in search of labour.

Despite this, Hamilton’s economy was showing signs of slowing down, which is understandable given the national and global context, Carstens said.