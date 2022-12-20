High-end Hamilton art gallery closing doors after 40 years in business

Lyn Chapman, left, and Lynden Earl from Aesthete Gallery in Hamilton are “disappointed” and “devastated” about closing on Friday.

A high-end Hamilton gallery, selling paintings and sculptures valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, is closing its doors on Friday amid fears of a slowdown in the city’s retail scene.

Aesthete Gallery, which hosts works by top New Zealand artists, has been at its current site on the corner of Victoria and Rostrevor streets for 13 years, but it’s been on Hamilton’s arts scene for more than 40 years, under different names and at other locations.

Gallery operators Lyn Chapman and Lynden Earl are “disappointed” and “devastated” at closing.

While the impacts of Covid-19 had been a “tough apple to suck”, turnover continued to be good and they were, said Chapman, the “only high-end dealer gallery in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty”.

“Sales is not it.”

READ MORE:

* Retiree Taranaki artists hosting their own exhibition

* Rare Ralph Hotere original for sale in Waikato Art Auction 2018

* Regional art organisations fighting for limited cash



The decision to close was driven by a combination of other factors.

Chapman said on Tuesday that they were coming to the end of their “costly” lease, which they’d have to renew, and they were “not confident in the future of retail for the next two to three years” in Hamilton.

Things had become more “commercial” in the CBD, with the likes of more bank offices and gyms, rather than being a retail hub.

Their gallery’s location meant there was “less of the right foot traffic” as they were “at the less sexy end of town”, Chapman said.

“And we can’t guarantee there won’t be another lockdown,” said Earl.

“It was a very difficult decision to make but we’re being practical.”

Earl’s disappointment at closure was “because it’s been fun” and they deal in art that they “passionately believe in”.

“We think we’ve bought the best of New Zealand art to Hamilton,” she said.

The works they sold were good quality by artists from around the country.

Tom Lee/Stuff The gallery has been part of Hamilton’s arts scene for more than 40 years, under different names and at various locations.

On where to from here, Auckland-domiciled Chapman – who has generally worked in Hamilton Wednesdays to Fridays – said she would look at doing something in “art in some form or another”.

Earl said she would consider her options in the new year.

“It might involve thinking about opening up again somewhere.”

While the physical shop will close Friday, Aesthete will also continue to sell some products online, Chapman added.

Art works at the gallery will go back to artists direct or to their storage facilities after closure.

An email about the closure only went out to customers at the weekend, just a week ahead before shut down.

That late notice was partly about trying to maximise sales opportunities.

“If you say you’re going to close people can expect a fire sale, which it’s not,” said Earl.

For example, on hearing the news one customer had called asking “what’s on sale?”

But, said Chapman: “We’re going out at the top.”

They also had to give suppliers a heads-up about the closure before going public.

“And that’s not as easy as it might seem,” said Earl.