Pack your RAT kits, say health authorities as Thames-Coromandel prepares for summer holiday swell

Thames-Coromandel will go from a population of about 32,000 to about 160,000 over summer, so health services could be stretched (file photo).

With holidaymakers set to increase the Thames-Coromandel population fivefold, visitors are warned to be Covid-ready and prepared for health needs.

Around 160,000 visitors were expected to be migrating to the east Waikato coast over the holidays.

Normally there are around 32,000 people, so health services are expected to be stretched.

And with summer hotspots filling up, it is increasingly important that people took steps to reduce risk of infection, Te Whatu Ora Waikato Covid-19 Directorate executive lead Maree Munro said.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 isn’t taking a break,” Munro said.

“We are asking people to plan ahead for how they will manage any healthcare needs to avoid having to seek non-urgent care, so they can continue to enjoy their holidays.”

There were over 3000 active cases of Covid-19 in the Waikato this week alone.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A panel of experts answer reader questions on Covid-19 and what people can expect over the summer holidays.

Munro said the most effective way to keep it at bay was by keeping your vaccinations up to date and following guidance for mask use and isolation.

She said it was important not to be complacent over the festive period.

“If you get sick, stay home and test immediately if you develop any Covid-19 symptoms. Have enough RAT kits for your whole whānau for the holidays and, if travelling, take some with you.”

Te Whatu Ora told travellers to expect delays and ensure they had adequate supplies including water, sunscreen, RAT kits, masks and any prescribed medications required.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Hospitals and emergency departments will be open over the holiday period, but some medical centres and pharmacies may be closed or have limited hours, Te Whatu Ora Waikato warned.

Hospitals, including Waikato Hospital, would remain open over the holiday period and emergency departments would continue to provide urgent care.

Munro said planning medical visits early and being prepared would be the best approach heading into summer.

“While most local medical centres and pharmacies will be open for non-urgent care, some may be closed, have limited hours and limited ability to see non-registered patients so check ahead as part of your planning,” she said.

“We continue to encourage people to wear masks when in crowded areas, and do everything you can to reduce the spread and protect your whānau.”