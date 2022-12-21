'Whole town’s concerned' about delays in Waipā Tavern demolition, six months after fire

It’s taking too long to demolish and redevelop the historic Waipā Tavern site, Ngāruawāhia Community Board member Greg Wiechern says.

After six months of looking at the charred remains of a century-old tavern, Ngāruawāhia locals are riled at demolition delays and are concerned young people are getting into dangerous parts of the ruins.

The Waipā Tavern – formerly known as the Waipā Hotel – burnt down in June.

Soon after, a director of the company which owns the site, Greig Metcalfe​, said he hoped it could be knocked down within a “few months” before creating “something to complement the future of Ngāruawāhia on that site”.

Demolition had been due to start more than six months after the fire on December 12.

READ MORE:

* Police believe Waipā Tavern fire that destroyed century-old pub deliberately lit

* Silver lining glistens from Ngāruawāhia's Waipā Tavern ashes



But problems getting asbestos removed and bad weather this month meant things would now be delayed till February or March if weather then was better, Metcalfe said Wednesday.

Metcalfe, also a principal for real estate firm LJ Hooker in Huntly and Raglan, said asbestos removers needed dry weather for the job so that demolition could be completed.

TOM LEE/STUFF The century-old Waipā Hotel in Ngāruawāhia burnt to the ground mid-2022, with fire investigators called to the scene. Video first published June 5 2022.

“We could have done it but the weather killed us off in the end,” he said.

“We just decided we were pushing it too hard before Christmas.”

Waikato district councillor for Newcastle-Ngāruawāhia Eugene Patterson said Tuesday that Metcalfe told him there was a smallish pocket of asbestos in the remains and he hadn’t been able to get a required asbestos specialist to oversee demolition before Christmas.

Patterson – who said the council had been working with Metcalfe to try and sort things promptly – was “extremely disappointed” at further delay over demolition.

“It’s a real shame that we couldn’t get this tidied up before Christmas.”

Tom Lee/Stuff An interior shot of the gutted Waipā Tavern Hotel in Ngaruawahia which was destroyed by fire in June.

He said the local community was agitated about the situation, sending lots of queries to the Ngāruawāhia Community Board members, councillors and council communications staff.

Board member Greg Wiechern, who had also heard asbestos was an issue, said of the delay: “The whole town’s concerned about it.”

The matter had been all over social media. “Just the look of it as much as anything.”

Tagging in high places indicated young people had been going into unsafe areas in the ruins.

A volunteer firefighter who saw some and suggested that they should leave had been given the one-finger “Ngāruawāhia salute”, said Wiechern.

Tom Lee/Stuff Community board member Greg Wiechern says graffitti and young people getting into the remains are two of his group’s concerns but he’s also keen to see the positive redevelopment planned by the owner go ahead.

He felt Metcalfe was “stringing us along”.

“We were promised it was going to be down before Christmas.”

However, both Patterson and Wiechern acknowledged the effort Metcalfe was putting into site re-development.

Patterson said some of what was envisaged looked “fantastic”.

“It would be a real game-changer for the town centre.”

He planned to keep focused on the issue to get things sorted as soon as possible.

Wiechern said he was happy with Metcalfe’s “confidential” development ideas which “would be a good asset for the town”.

Tom Lee/Stuff The old Waipā Tavern – which used to be known as the Waipā Hotel – has been awaiting demolition for more than six months.

Metcalfe said he had several tenants lined up, including from the central and local government sectors, and from medical services.

But he was awaiting final decisions on signing leases for the redevelopment.

“We do have an exciting future for it but that could be 12 months away... hopefully sooner.”