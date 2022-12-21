Bowling club rolls up a $200,000-plus pre-Christmas red tape busting win

Rolling up a big win – Hamilton Workingmen’s Club general manager Ken Marcum is rapt the city council has accepted its initial development contributions charge of $236,000 was too much and that it’s now been cut to a much more reasonable $18,600.

A Hamilton bowling club has rolled up a big win pre-Christmas, getting the city council to back down on a $200,000 bill that threatened to scuttle their plans to put a roof over their green.

The $236,000 development contributions assessment had been threatening to de-rail $1.5 million plans for an all-weather canopy and carpeted lawn at the Frankton Junction Bowling Club greens based at the Hamilton Worklingmen’s Club (HWC) in Commerce St.

However, in a late year backdown from Hamilton City Council the fee has been knocked back to $18,000 – a 92% drop.

“I was rapt,” said HWC general manager Ken Marcum, speaking Wednesday of being given the good news .

“Going from $236,000 to $18,000 is a huge relief considering it was an expense we hadn’t prepared for.”

Many were disappointed that the council appeared to be treating the club like a big business.

The DCs reduction decision was a great early Christmas present, he said.

“To get a decision just before Christmas means it will be a lot less stressful over the holiday period.”

DCs are levied on developments to help meet the costs of extra infrastructure demand they create.

Earlier publicity had generated huge support for the club’s concerns from members and the public.

“We got phone calls from people who had nothing to do with the club who read [the Stuff story] and offered support, including a couple of developers who’d faced big DCs bills in the past.

A 92% reduction was something “you’ve got to be happy with”.

“It means we can move on with everything else without that expense hanging over us.”

However, the victory didn’t come without some effort.

After getting the $236,000 bill, HWC met with the mayor, deputy mayor and council officials to outline its concerns. The club was advised to apply for a remission.

HWC spent $6000 plus GST getting a report to show how the council’s assessment of the development’s impacts on water supplies, wastewater services and traffic flows was not correct.

That effectively said there would be no water supply or wastewater impacts from the development, while extra traffic flows were less than the council had assessed, Marcum said.

“The council accepted after reviewing all our information.

“That $6000 was money well spent.”

Tom Lee/Stuff An aerial shot of the Frankton Junction Bowling Club greens – the canopy and carpet are due to be installed at the green nearest the camera.

Asked why he thought the council’s initial assessment was so far off the mark, Marcum thought the council’s development categories didn’t really cover recreational sites appropriately, and this was an issue it might need to look at.

“The model they used was based on the square metres to be under a covered area” and meant this was equivalent to bringing in about 80 office people, a calculation not relevant for a sports club “which is what we had to get across to them”.

The council had also assessed traffic movements in and out of the site per day as 240, when HWC showed that all last year there were a maximum of 70 people in a bowls tournament per day for a maximum of three days a week. “Quite often less than that,” said Marcum.

He had been stressed initially to receive the $236,000 DCs assessment but ended up relaxing more as the club gathered its facts.

“To be fair, we were pretty confident that going through the process we’d get the result we did.”

Marcum said he appreciated the council’s willingness to be flexible and listen to reason.

“They could have stuck to their guns and said this is what it is.

“It shows the value in challenging things if warranted.”

He didn’t believe the council has simply caved in because of the negative publicity about the $236,000 DCs assessment.

“It’s a technical decision.”

Grant Matthew/Stuff The new carpeted green with canopy over it in Frankton is expected to be ready from about August 2023.

In a letter advising of the DCs reduction, the council’s growth funding and analytics unit manager Greg Carstens said that, while it didn’t entirely accept the calculations in the remission application, “it does accept that based on the proposed land use activities, the actual demand will be lower than the modelled demand”.

It agreed that there would be no net increase in “water and wastewater usage” arising from the new development. Transport demand was also accepted to be less than originally modelled.

But Carstens also noted: “If the land use changes in the future, or is different to that set out in the remission application, council reserves the right to reverse the remission and recalculate the total development contribution charges based on that change in land use.”