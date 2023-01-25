Mahoe St crowned Hamilton's noisiest street with 131 callouts in a year

Mahoe St in Melville had the most noise control call-outs of any Hamilton street in the 2021/222 financial year.

People living on Mahoe St are frustrated by burnouts and dirt bikes, but its title as Hamilton’s noisiest could be the work of a squeaky wheel.

Mahoe St in Melville had 131 noise control callouts and four stereos confiscated in the last financial year, between July 1 in 2021 and June 30 in 2022, a Hamilton City Council spokesperson said.

Troy Kururangi said his neighbour was a frequent noise control caller and was always peering over his fence to see what was happening.

“He told us the council knows him by name,” he said.

The tree-lined Melville street is long, but ordinary – a street you could find in any New Zealand town.

It sported a mixture of older brick and weatherboard houses with traditional quarter-acre sections, and infill townhouses and units.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Troy Kururangi lives in Mahoe St and said his neighbour was a frequent noise control caller.

Kururangi said he was warned about the elderly man before buying the house five or six years ago, but didn’t think it would be a problem.

“He is very annoying.”

One day, Kururangi, his girlfriend and another friend were watching the Sevens and had a small UE Boom speaker playing outside at 1pm.

The neighbour came over to say he’d called noise control, but Kururangi said they never turned up.

He didn’t think the street was particularly noisy.

The neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, described himself as the neighbourhood watch, but said he only called noise control when the noise was excessive or during the night.

He said he called the council four times last year about speakers at a park across the road used for sports games, alleging they didn’t give residents the notice required.

He believed the issue had since been resolved.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The tree-lined Melville street is long.

The man said the street was very noisy and had deteriorated with the addition of infill housing. He said barking dogs and loud cars were also a problem in the area.

Further down the road, Mark Edwards said the street was noisy because of dirt bikes and souped-up cars doing burnouts.

He said this mostly happened in the middle of the day, but thought the street was otherwise fine.

Oliver Hughes agreed, and said the street was definitely rowdy but he mostly heard the loud vehicles in the middle of the night.

He was often woken by the dirt bikes, ridden by someone who lived a few houses down, and said the culprit had no regard for others sleeping.

Hughes also said the sound of “domestics” with shouting and fighting was frequent, and echoed down the street some nights.

One woman, who didn’t want to be named, was the only person to disagree. She said it was as noisy as any other street for families.

Children were loud, but they were just having fun, she said. Her family could be loud too.

She said she’d lived there since June and had not seen any noise control officers.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The street sports a mixture of older houses with traditional quarter acre sections, and infill houses.

Hamilton City Council environmental health technical specialist Peter McGregor said people living close together in an urban environment like Hamilton should expect to hear some noise from their neighbours.

“Not all noise is excessive. Noise is excessive when it unreasonably interferes with your living environment.”

McGregor said when a complaint is received, a noise control officer would investigate and determine whether the noise was excessive.

“If it is excessive, a direction will be issued requiring the noise to be at a reasonable level. The direction is in effect for 3 days.

“In most cases, people comply with the direction. If a further complaint is received within three days and the noise is again found to be excessive, then the noise-making property will be seized and held at Council.”

The council provided the noise control service through a security firm, and complaints about excessive noise were responded to on a 24/7 basis.

It received on average 540 complaints per month, most related to loud stereos and or party noise.