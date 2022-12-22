Rescue chopper crew member gearing up for first Christmas Day duties

Westpac rescue helicopter crew in festive spirit at their Waikato Hospital operations base. From right to left, pilot Loren Haisley, paramedic Roy Bestwick and crewman Steve Kennedy, with an unidentified emergency department doctor.

A Waikato rescue helicopter crewman is gearing up for his first Christmas Day shift this year.

David Badenhorst, who flies out of Waikato Hospital, will be doing a 7pm to 7am night shift.

“This will be our first Christmas in New Zealand and I am lucky enough to be able to spend the morning and early afternoon with my family.

“I am hoping to take a short nap before getting ready for my night shift. If there’s any dessert left, I’ll be taking some with me to share with my colleagues.”

Pilot Adam McKenna, based in Taupō, is no stranger to working Christmas day shifts. This year he will be doing the 7am to 7pm day shift.

“I may get a base visit from my wife and kids on Christmas day at some point as an added bonus...once I have finished my shift, we will then be having a family Christmas dinner.”

The Philips Search and Rescue Trust said in a statement the upcoming holiday season is the busiest time of year for rescue helicopters.

“Although time with family is precious, I understand the importance of what I do, so I don’t feel any different working a Christmas shift,” said Badenhorst.

McKenna urged people to stay safe over the holiday season.

“And while we hope you won’t need us, just know we will be there if you do,” he said.