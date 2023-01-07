'One day we'll get a house': Hamilton city's nearly 700 emergency housing children

As of September, Hamilton city had 693 children living in emergency housing residences. For one mother, she lives week by week wondering if her and her child will remain housed or out on the street.

Down a busy stretch of road cutting through Hamilton city, rows of motels line the kerb.

Their vacancy signs left unlit, point towards the passing cars, but many are already full.

For one mother and her five-year-old daughter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, a simple unit at one motel with a double bed, a small dinner table, sofa and a fridge has become their temporary home.

The girl, was one of 693 Hamilton children living in emergency housing according the last quarterly report from the Ministry of Social Development.

For her mother, life in their unit was about trying to make it “feel like home” yet it was often in vain.

“Living here, you feel isolated, but I’d rather stay here then stay on the streets,” she said.

“It’s not good here for my anxiety and my anger.”

In 2016, emergency Housing accommodation came into play as a way to house the country’s most vulnerable on a short term or transitional basis.

1 NEWS It comes as a new report reveals some tourists are avoiding the town due to safety concerns.

But with more than 24,000 people sitting on the housing register as of September, the number of people without a place to live had surged.

Hamilton had become emergency housing central with 720 “households” dotted throughout the city.

It was a dilemma triggered by a shortage of public housing, the ministry said, and they were observing a “low number of affordable houses and high numbers of people” needing emergency housing as a result.

“As part of the government’s Emergency Housing Review, locally appropriate emergency housing and alternative housing options will be investigated for Hamilton and Wellington,” MSD Waikato Regional Commissioner, Te Rehia Papesch said.

”We understand motels are not always ideal for families with children, but it is extremely important to us that whānau are not left to sleep rough or in cars.”

When it came to emergency housing figures the only other competitive district was Auckland.

Christel Yardley/Stuff No vacancy signs outside motels are a common sight along Hamilton's Ulster Street. Hamilton had become EH central with 720 “households” plotted through-out the city.

Hamilton had been granted more money than any other district towards emergency housing with $23 million being funded, while Auckland sat at just over $20 million.

For Hamilton city mayor Paula Southgate the city’s emergency housing situation was something “nobody feels good about”.

It was a “dire” situation that needed to be addressed.

The city needed more housing and fast but for this to happen it was about government agencies getting housing developments across the line, she said.

“At the moment there are not enough affordable rentals and there are not enough affordable homes to buy, it leaves people in a situation with no real choice,” Southgate said.

With “low number of affordable houses and high numbers of people” EH was a way to keep people off the streets and put a roof over their heads, says MSD.

“I think there is still a shortage of affordable housing and transitional housing to move people out of emergency housing, this all speaks to the dire situation more than anything else.”

For the girl’s mother, life in their one bedroom unit was one consumed by fear, uncertainty and anxiety.

By daytime, the downstairs car park acted as a playground for boisterous children, but by nightfall it was a danger zone where anything could happen.

Like clockwork, she makes sure every door and window has been locked.

“It’s scary, we just have to look after ourselves in here,” the mother said.

“My anxiety, just living with people you don’t even know ... anything can happen here, you don’t know who’s next door or who’s around ... you’ve got to be protective of your kid’s for safety.”

She had been in the accommodation for six months and was one of 792 adults in Hamilton who depended on emergency housing.

One week they could be housed but the next they could be out on the street.

When Stuff requested national emergency housing figures, the ministry referred the query to the Emergency Housing Special Needs Grant - Data file on their website.

It detailed a breakdown of grants by district for the quarterly report ending in September.

However, some numbers for each district were suppressed, due to the risk of identifying those being housed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Southgate said emergency housing in the Waikato city had become a “dire” situation that needed to be addressed, but this was not at the hands of council but at a government level.

When all the numbers were added together, nationwide there were 3468 children living in emergency housing and over 4000 adults.

But the ministry said the number of people in emergency housing was falling every month over the past year.

Southgate said their council were enablers, and they were ready and waiting for more permanent housing.

“I am quite pleased with the announcement from minister Wood in which she said, Hamilton was the next centre to begin conversations about how we reduce the number of motels that become emergency housing and that we look for more permanent solutions,” she said.

“We want all families and all children to be well-housed and in a good home.”

Back in the motel unit, the mother watches as her daughter and her 10-year-old son, who has come to visit, play together on the sitting room floor.

A tear trickles down her cheek as her son speaks of their desire to one day have a place where their family could live together.

“I wish that she will get better and get her stuff sorted and when she cries she won’t get angry,” the son said.

“One day we’ll get a house.”