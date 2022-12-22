Hams and ice cream donated to Kaivolution food rescue service ahead of holiday season

The Kaivolution crew with some of the goods for distribution. From left to right, communications co-ordinator Kelli Pike, manager Jo Wrigley, kai team lead Sierra Rissetto, driver Keri Houia, biodiversity coordinator Ellen Webb and driver Tash Beazley.

With Christmas lunch approaching, Waikato’s Kaivolution service has been busy diverting unwanted food to those in need.

Kaivolution is the food distribution arm of the Go Eco Waikato Environment Centre and was founded in 2014. It “rescues” edible food from supermarkets, orchards and food producers so that, instead of going to landfill, it feeds people and reduces carbon emissions. The organisation also takes donations of food.

The stock goes out to a network of 17 community distribution centres.

In the year to last July, Kaivolution rescued nearly 420,000 kilograms of goods, including bread, produce, dairy, meat and grocery items.

READ MORE:

* Half a tonne of unsold Halloween lollies redistributed to Hamilton families

* Covid 19: Kaivolution up for the challenge to rescue and redistribute food during alert level 4

* Daily food audit could provide evidence people need to stop tossing out kai



This Christmas, Frankton-based Kaivolution has been handling a big delivery of potatoes from the NZ Food Network as well as a range of other donations this month, including hams and ice cream.

Go Eco manager Jo Wrigley said there’s been a big effort getting stuff out in time for Christmas and the holiday season.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Kaivolution is working to redistribute surplus food no longer needed because of the lockdown. (This video was first published on August 19, 2021.)

”We gather what we can and put it out to the frontline.”

Community centres then took over responsibility for distributing the food to those needing it, Wrigley said.

However, she also noted that “most of the food banks have already closed” and that some may not re-open till mid-January.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Manager Jo Wrigley says Kaivolution “gather what we can and put it out to the frontline”, including hams.

Friday would be the last day for Kaivolution deliveries pre-Christmas, she said.

However, it’s not certain what more they’ll need to get out Friday because there can be “surprises” where stock is either rescued or donated unexpectedly and “where we don’t know until the day”.

Community demand for food this year was “steady”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kaivolution collects and distributes a wide range of foods.

However, one new “tension” she has noticed is that supermarkets are getting better at reducing food waste which can mean less supplies of rescued food for community centres.

Kaivolution works with a variety of food suppliers and others across Waikato, including Countdown, New World, Bidvest, Volare, Ingham’s Chicken, Nando’s, The Lettuce Man, Newstead Apple Orchard, the Hamilton Gardens, Frucor Juices, Montana Catering, Organic Dairy Hub, Raglan Food Co, Subway, Te Rapa Racecourse Catering Company, Wild Foods, and Toll.