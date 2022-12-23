Family to spend xmas holidays in hospital following near fatal head-on crash

23122022. News. The Kopu crash site where Janine and Barry Parrish's car was hit.

Christmas this year will be a bittersweet for the Parrish family.

Paeroa local, Barry Parrish, has been counting his blessings that he will at least get to spend it with his wife of 18 years.

Come Sunday, however it will be at her bedside while she recovers from a near fatal accident in Waikato hospital.

Barry who describes his wife Janine as the most genuine person, feels they have been dealt an unfair blow heading into holiday period.

“She is a very caring person,” he says, she’ll talk to anyone, she would be the one to stop or turn the car around to check on people.”

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times 23122022. News. The Parrish family. From left are Amelia, Janine, Charlie and Barry.

On the December 20 while driving back to Paeroa, Janine Parrish and the couple’s teenage daughter were involved in a near fatal crash in the small settlement of Kopu, outside of Thames.

A text message from his wife told Barry that they were coming home.

“I was born and bred in Paeroa and Janine was from Thames, so I married her and moved her over to Paeroa.”

But the usual 20 minute or so journey turned into hours and Barry started to worry.

Later that day he would receive another message, this time from his daughter, stating “we have been in an accident”.

It signalled the start of a tumultuous time ahead for the family only five days out from Christmas.

“When I got there, they were prepping Janine to load her into the rescue helicopter...I jumped out to go over and try to say something to her or just let her know that I was there,” Barry said.

“I froze in my tracks because as they carried her across I could see when she looked at me that the whole side of her face, it was just covered in blood, it was just a red face.”

The accident could not have come at a worse time for the Parrish family.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times 23122022. News. Janine Parrish in hospital after a car crash in Kopu.

Barry, a truck driver by trade had recently had his hours reduced at work, but was now taking time off to travel between Paeroa and Hamilton to visit his wife, while taking care of their children.

“It’s pretty gutting because we had already told the kids that we were going to have a tight Christmas money wise,” he said.

“We kinda thought all the bad stuff was over.”

Their daughter was able to escape the crash almost unharmed, but Janine had suffered life altering injuries.

There was a chance her left foot would need to be amputated as well, Barry said.

“It’s pretty devastating and the doctors have said that Janine will never run again, she needs therapy to walk again,” he said.

Police who responded to the crash, described it as a serious crash resulting in serious injuries.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times 23122022. News. Rescue helicopter on the scene to transport Janine Parrish after a crash in Kopu.

The duo were allegedly hit head on by an “out of control driver”, according to relatives, and Janine and her daughter were helpless as their car rolled into a nearby paddock.

”She (Janine) is really lucky to come out alive,” the police spokesperson said.

But police said the accident was “still under investigation”.

Barry said he was grateful for all the assistance from medical staff at the hospital as well as the locals and first responders who had helped to rescue his wife and daughter.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times It would be a bittersweet Christmas for the Parrish family as Janine Parrish recovers from serious injuries.

A give a little page has been set up to help the family with travel expenses and financial support.

https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-janine