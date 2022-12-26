Waikato thunderstorm watch on parts of North Island lifted

Amid the thunder and lightning, the Waikato could end up with some more funnel clouds. This one was spotted from Happy Valley Road in Te Awamutu in October (file photo).

The severe thunderstorm watch placed temporarilyover the northern part of the North Island, including Waikato, has been lifted.

The watch was placed earlier on Monday, warning that a mix of warm and cold weather patterns formed the “classic summertime set-up” for funnel cloud action.

The funnels, which stretch from the base of clouds, are not considered a tornado unless they touch the ground – which one did in Paeroa in late November.

“If you’ve got different winds at different levels that starts a bit of circulation, that’s when you start getting things like tornadoes,” MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

There had been “pretty moist warm air” at surface level over the past few days, including over Waikato, she said.

And photos of funnel clouds in Waikato spots such as Hamilton, Thames-Coromandel and Te Puru have already been popping up on social media.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said it takes winds meeting during a thunderstorm while the clouds lift upwards, tilting to form the vortex.

Brendan Quaife Hamilton motorists bear the brunt of hail and a summer thunderstorm in mid-December. Video first published December 20 2022.

The same conditions can also lead to tornadoes but, unlike the funnel or vortex formations, they’re not common in New Zealand’s summer.

“We need to have very strong surface buoyancy, so you need to have a lot of heating at the surface, you need to have strong convergence to get that upwards motion, and you have these horizontal winds meeting which can get tilted up to form a funnel,” Little said.

Cloud build-up, hail, localised downpours and thunder and lightning can also be expected in thunderstorms.

Wayne Feisst/Supplied Wayne Feisst captured some lightning and thunderstorm action in the Reporoa area.

Warm, dry air travelling up can act as a trigger, Clarke said.

However, severe thunderstorms tend to be very much on a “localised” level where they last for a reasonably short period and aren’t very violent.

“It’s a situation we’ve been seeing persisting over the last few days when you have more warm, moist air at the surface or near the ground and cooler dry air aloft. It creates really good environment.”

A week ago, scattered thunderstorms unleashed a deluge on Hamilton on a Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters’ lightning strike detection systems picked up 4700 strikes over the course of the early afternoon.

Hailstones, some as large as a ten cent pieces, collected on streets around the city.

And, last month, a tornado ripped up trees, lifted a picnic table into the air, destroyed roofs and downed fences when it tore through Paeroa, leaving locals shaken.

People who spotted severe thunderstorm or tornado related behaviour should seek shelter indoors, Little said.

They could also refer to the MetService website for more information and weather warnings.