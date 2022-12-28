Burnt-out hull of boat recovered from bottom of Lake Taupō

A boat sunk at Lake Taupō after being engulfed by flames on Tuesday.

A boat that caught fire and sank in Lake Taupō has been salvaged and removed from the area.

Kinloch marina manager Stephen Jones said he believed the owner was a local and that the boat had been launched from the marina before it caught alight on Tuesday.

He said salvage has been completed using divers on Wednesday and there were no navigation safety issues remaining.

“They had divers down there. They brought everything up. So it’s all clear,” Jones said.

After being taken off the bottom of the lake, the burnt-out hull was towed to the marina where it was loaded on to the owner’s trailer and taken away.

Jones understood the owner’s insurer wanted to inspect the remains before they were dumped.

Supplied/Stuff The remains of the burnt boat at the Kinloch marina on Wednesday.

What remained of the boat and “associated debris” was removed on Wednesday, a statement from Lake Taupō Harbourmaster Jamie Grant said.

“The salvage crew managed to contain any remaining fuel and oils, mitigating impact to the environment.”

The boat caught alight about 300m from shore and sank in water about four metres deep on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones said he wasn’t sure of the cause of the fire.

On whether the event raised any fresh safety issues for his marina, Jones said: “Fire’s always a danger and we manage things as we always have.”

Kiwa Newman/Supplied The boat ablaze on Lake Taupō on Tuesday.

But, he added: “I’m glad it didn’t catch fire in the marina. That would have been a whole different story, that’s for sure.”

Fire and Emergency were called to the vessel about 2.45pm on Tuesday to find the boat well ablaze.

All on board the boat were rescued by other boaties and police reported afterwards that everyone involved was safe and well.

However, boaties should take extra care near Kinloch Beach and watch for debris, police said on Tuesday.

Supplied The boat remains loaded on to a trailer after being recovered.

Fire and Emergency said the salvage and recovery of the vessel would be in the hands of the lake’s harbourmaster.

Joe Milicich was out on the lake at the time of the fire fishing with clients, and heard the distress call on his radio.

"As a skipper, to have that happen to you would be one of the scariest things imaginable,” he said.

The response was a collaboration between Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Coastguard, the harbourmaster, ambulance and police.

A fire service shift manager Lauren Sika said she had no information about any ongoing investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Police said Wednesday they “have no more involvement in this, at this time”.