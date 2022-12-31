Inmate death at Waikeria Prison under investigation

A man has died while in custody at Waikeria prison on Saturday.

An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Waikeria Prison on Saturday.

“Sadly, a man in custody died at Waikeria Prison on Saturday morning,” acting prison director Paul Smith said in a statement.

”While investigations are underway, there is no indication that his death is suspicious and it appears the man died of natural causes.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends. Other men in the unit and staff are being provided with support.”

Smith said that all deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

“An investigation by the independent Corrections inspectorate will also be carried out.

“As the man’s death remains subject to investigation, and the coroner is yet to determine the cause, we are limited in the amount of detail that we are able to provide.”

Police, who are responsible for notifying the man’s next of kin, referred questions about the death to the Department of Corrections.