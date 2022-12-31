Countdown Dinsdale power cut leads to ongoing shortages

Countdown says it’s working to re-stock its Dinsdale supermarket after a power cut created shortages.

Countdown Dinsdale is struggling with shortages of some items after a power cut earlier this week.

”On Thursday evening there was an electrical issue that meant Countdown Dinsdale lost power for several hours,” a statement issued on Saturday said.

“The issue was fixed and power was restored in the early hours of the morning.”

But staff said some stock was dumped as a result of the outage due to food safety concerns.

“This means customers may see some gaps on shelves for the next couple of days while we work with our supply partners to get back to full availability,” the statement said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers' patience at this time.”

Earlier, a photo of a sign at Countdown Dinsdale talked of “meat, milk, deli, seafood, yoghurts and ice cream” being temporarily out of stock.

“We are working hard to get the stock back. Sorry for the inconvenience,” the sign said.

A staff member said they weren’t able to comment on when the supermarket is expected to be fully stocked again.