Seven in hospital, one critical after crash between Waikato and Tauranga

One person is in critical condition and two others were in serious condition after the crash on a SH29 intersection.

Seven people are in hospital after a crash at the intersection of State Highway 29 and Totman Rd, near Karāpiro.

One patient was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition via helicopter, a spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said.

Two others were also transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition. The remaining four injured people were in a moderate condition.

St John were alerted to the crash – on a major connecting road between Waikato and Tauranga - at 11.04am on Wednesday.

They responded with four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and also dispatched a rescue helicopter, and a section of the road is now closed.

Police, notified a minute later, said in a statement that two vehicles were involved.

Waka Kotahi said SH29 was closed between Totman Road and State Highway 1, as the Serious Crash Unit was on the way at 12.15pm but “may take several hours to complete their investigations”.

Southbound traffic should follow SH27 to Tīrau, then turn right onto SH1 towards Cambridge.

Eastbound traffic should follow SH1 to Tīrau, then go left onto SH27 towards Matamata.