Tourist numbers still 'a long way off' pre-Covid times, says Waikato operator

Tourist numbers are about 50 to 60% of pre-pandemic levels for THL, which operates the Waitomo Glowworm Caves (file photo).

Tourism numbers won’t break records in the country’s first summer free of pandemic rules, a leading Waikato operator says.

A “strong summer” was predicted nationally, with half a million international visitors expected come January and February 2023.

But the company behind the Waitomo Gloworm Caves says it’s yet to see “huge gains” and March will be a key period.

Chief executive of Tourism Holdings Limited (THL) Grant Webster said their numbers had gradually improved, but they were “a long way off”.

THL runs the Discover Waitomo Group, which includes the glowworm caves and black-water rafting, and was operating at around 50%- 60% of pre-Covid levels.

”This isn’t going to be a record summer at all, China hasn’t returned yet, and we’ve still got restrictions on general airline capacity from other parts of the world, so we’re well short,” Webster said.

Planes are full, cruise ships are arriving and there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to visit New Zealand over summer, says Tourism Minister Stuart Nash during a visit to Queenstown. Video first published October 28 2022.

Webster said many tourism operators were still in recovery mode.

”We are expecting ongoing growth over the coming months, which is really pleasing given how hard it’s been.”

The Government, on the other hand, was optimistic about several areas of the industry including expenditure, international tourists and employment.

The tourism industry was a key contributor to the country’s economy, with the same value as the fruit export industry.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Tourism Minister Stuart Nash was pitching the summer of 2023 to be a strong one for tourism .

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the country was proving attractive to visitors.

“Our regions have already seen a boost in tourism spend,” Nash said.

With the borders fully open, Nash said the country would expect summer numbers to boost figures by year-end March 2023.

“The return of international tourists is fantastic for jobs and growing the economy. We are also focused on making sure that the return to high tourism numbers is environmentally sustainable.”

Tourism expenditure for the year ending March 2022 had risen to $26.5 billion, Nash said.

This was up $704 million from the previous year, and more was expected leading up to March 2023.

International tourism expenditure increased 30.6% ($455m) to $1.9b for year during the same period and GST from international tourists also rose to $209m, which was an increase of $72m.

Employment in tourism had also been booming with employment seeing an “increase of 3,615 people compared with the previous year,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The tourism spend for the year ending March 2022 was $26.5 billion, Nash said (file photo).

With working holiday visas back on the table, this would be a golden ticket for thousands more.

“We expect an increase into the coming year of the number of people directly employed in tourism.”

THL was still optimistic about the months ahead, Webster said, but profits would be affected by inflationary costs as well.

“No huge gains yet but we’re tracking in the right direction... Waitomo is still on that recovery path...we’ll see how we go month by month,” he said.

“I think the key is definitely March, March was always the shoulder season where you could lose or make money,” he said.

The Government has plans to introduce a new programme to improve the industry through the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan.

The programme had two phases and was set to “make sure tourism gives back more than it takes from people and place”, said Nash.

It would focus on strengthening the tourism workforce through offering a more attractive career pathway and eventually addressing environmental challenges such as reducing emissions and better regenerative practices.

Hobbiton Movie Set Tours has been approached for comment.