Coromandel residents hunker down for a cyclonic thrashing

A new year battering from intense weather has been challenging for many businesses.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt says his district is holding out for a “fine period” as Cyclone Hale is set to hammer the area.

Early forecasts had the district hunkering down before a churning storm of heavy rain and cyclonic winds made landfall on Tuesday.

”We are preparing for a significant event,” Salt said.

“Because it’s coming from the east we are taking a very cautious approach, we are advising people to take extra care.”

In a district known for its holiday attractions Salt said some parts of tourism “had taken a hit”.

Businesses that relied on fine weather would be feeling it more with fishing charters, boat tours and beach or river related activities being impacted.

A snapshot from MetService on Monday of the forecast rain and wind at noon on Tuesday as Cyclone Hale approaches the North Island.

Thames-Coromandel was only just recovering from last week's intense storm.

At the time a warning was sent out to holiday-makers which resulted in a number of people leaving while others stayed.

“It was a bit of a mixed bag...the tourism ventures who need that good fine weather had a good run during Christmas and New Year, about 10 days when things were booming for them, then we had last week’s weather event, and we’ve got another one coming,” he said.

“All those businesses have taken a hit, so we really feel for them...they do need every day.”

One Coromandel tour operator had to cancel hundreds of summer bookings due to weather warnings and was on the brink of finding new work elsewhere.

Surfsup New Zealand offers kayak and stand-up paddle board tours and is famous for the Whenuakura - Donut Island kayak tour, but the forecast forced owner-operator Mauro Dalbosco to make the cuts.

“This year I am not sure how things will pan out. I might have to close the business down for the winter and go get a job.”

Pedal and Paddle tour operator and owner Chris Coombe also had cancellations but says the dramatic downturn hasn’t been just recently but due to the weather patterns of the past three or four months.

But when it all cleared council would be doing what they could to help operators get back on track.

Early forecasts had the district hunkering down before a churning storm of heavy rain and rough winds made landfall Tuesday.

“Weather is something that we don’t have a lot of control over,” said Salt.

“Over-all it hasn’t been as bad as what it might have been.”

On the other hand there was “still significant numbers of people who stayed on” and were cashing out at local retail and hospitality spots.

Some ventures somewhat thrived and had an unexpected boost in sales when visitors flocked into town centres.

“What we found was because they couldn’t get out on the water and beaches weren’t great and boating wasn’t good, they all really decided to go to town, go to lunch at the café – the restaurants were fully booked, you couldn't get a booking, the cinema was fully booked.”

When the first summer storm hit during the new year period it wreaked havoc, causing slips, surface flooding and debris with some minor damage still remaining.

Businesses that relied on outdoor conditions would be impacted by the cyclone with fishing charters, boat tours and beach or river related activities being weather prone.

“It’s been challenging, but we were able to get on top of things.”

Salt said they were remaining optimistic given that this cyclone was meant to be a short blast.

The people of the Coromandel were “very accustomed to staying ahead of these situations” and had “done this before”.

Council teams were “staying on top” of emergency management and keeping the public notified.

People were advised to stay away from beaches, rivers and low-lying rivers due to concerns around erosion, inundation and structural damage.

“It’s a long summer... we’re hoping for a long fine period to lift people’s spirits,” said Salt.