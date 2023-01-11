Second-oldest Sumatran tiger in the world celebrates birthday with a big box of meat

The world’s second-oldest Sumatran tiger is celebrating her 23rd birthday in Hamilton – but she doesn’t act like it.

Mencari turned 23 on Tuesday and is only six months younger than the oldest Sumatran tiger Chrissie at Honolulu Zoo.

She’s still agile and healthy, and recently managed to stalk and catch an unlucky rabbit that made its way into her enclosure, Hamilton Zoo director Baird Fleming said.

“That cat has no idea what her age is.

Mencari when she turned 22 years old.

“Her dedicated keepers keep a very close eye on her, with regular health and well-being checks from our vet team to ensure she is still happy and healthy.”

A couple of months ago she tweaked her knee, Baird said. There was concern her condition would begin to deteriorate.

But she healed and was running around again in no time.

“You just have no idea,” Baird said. “But we are aware that each birthday is even more special than the last.”

The Sumatran tiger life expectancy in the wild is approximately 12 to 14 years. However, in captivity they can live into their late teens and rarely into their early 20s.

Baird said the secret was that her keepers – some whom had worked with Mencari for most of her life – tailored their care to her condition each day.

Sometimes that was letting her lounge around and sleep all day, and other times it meant encouraging her to move and think.

He said the goal was not to make her live as long as possible, but to make sure she was happy and healthy.

Having the second-oldest tiger in the world was just a bonus, Baird said.

Carnivore keeper Sam Jeune said Mencari might be getting older and was understandably slower than the younger tigers – aged about seven and 14 – but still had great agility for her age.

He said she spent most of her time lying around soaking up the sun – like most cats – and on a hot day blood ice blocks were a firm favourite.

This would be one of her birthday treats, as well as a cardboard box filled with meat – including horse and chicken – for her to tear up.

Carnivore team leader Shane Fox said Mencari’s condition was assessed daily.

“Even though she is old, we recognise that age is not a disease, so we base our judgement on her capabilities and behaviours as an individual.”

Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered with numbers estimated at less than 400, predominately due to habitat destruction and poaching for the illegal wildlife trade.

Mencari was born at Wellington Zoo in 2000 and transferred to Hamilton Zoo with her siblings Jaka and Molek at 14 months old as part of the Australasian breeding programme.

The three moved into a new purpose-built habitat and became the first tigers for Hamilton Zoo.