'Low life' steals elephant tusks from Sir Colin Meads' footy club in Te Kūiti

The tusks took pride of place at Sir Colin Meads’ home rugby club in Te Kūiti.

Thieves have stolen a prized pair of historic elephant tusks from the spiritual home of the late Sir Colin Meads.

Until recently the tusks adorned a feature wall at Waitete Rugby Clubrooms in Te Kūiti. Club stalwarts say the late rugby great and lifelong club member would have been well acquainted with the tusks as team photographs were snapped beneath them.

The tusks, which were a “focal point” of the clubrooms, were stolen in the past week leaving members confused and devastated.

Those at the club say “it was during his prime years playing rugby” that the tusks were donated to the club, so the former All Black and farmer would have known them well.

“He was involved with this club his whole playing career and life,” a member said.

During the period of the year when “the building was pretty unoccupied” club manager, Neil Macrae turned up to the clubrooms for a casual check of the premises.

The signs of a break in were picked up on from a “back door open” and a “little crow bar” on the ground.

He immediately began searching for missing items.

Olivia Hemus The late Sir Colin Meads (L) and Waka Nathan (R).

Macrae thought the bar area or the till would be the first point of call for thieves, after all, this was the typical place where “goodies are likely to be or where money is likely to be”.

But when he looked, everything appeared un-touched and undamaged.

Soon the big gap high up on the wall was noticed and the club contacted police.

Macrae said the circumstances and absence of damage left at the building led him to believe it was a targeted theft.

“Ivory is worth quite a lot.

“You’ve got to think that this was targeted...If it was random they would have gone to the bar.”

Since the pair of elephant tusks disappeared the club had received messages of support but also concern about why ivory was hanging on their wall.

But members said that hadn’t crossed their minds and the tusks were a staple piece holding sentimental value to the clubrooms more than anything else.

They were donated to the clubrooms over 50 years ago, and it was tradition for every club photo to be taken below the tusks.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times A statue of Sir Colin Meads in Te Kūiti.

A call has been made on their social media pages, asking for the help and for the return of the tusks.

The club was willing to offer a reward to anyone that gave information which led to the recovery of tusks.

“Waitete Rugby Football Club would like the community assistance to help locate our iconic elephant tusks or provide us with information about what has happened to them.

“Some low lifes have broken into our clubrooms and stolen these very large rare tusks.”

Macrae was optimistic about the return of the tusks as Te Kūiti was a small town and “the more people that know about the theft” the better chances were of their recovery.

“They’ll come back to us, someone will know... Those things can’t hide.

“Let’s get the word out there.”

On Wednesday police confirmed in a statement that they had received a report about a theft at the Waitete Rugby Football Club.

“Enquiries are being made to locate the stolen items and to identify the offenders.If anyone has any information which may assist Police with their enquiries please contact 105 -- either by calling or online”