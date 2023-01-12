Cyclone Hale storm surf uncovers sperm whale carcass

When a whale washed up on Coromandel shores, Ngāti Hei stepped in to treasure the mammal dubbed Puhiwai Rangi.

The carcass of a dead sperm whale has been uncovered following stormy seas churned up by Cyclone Hale.

The 16m sperm whale beached at Matapaua Bay in the Coromandel on October 25, 2022.

Local iwi Ngāti Hei named the sperm whale Puhiwai Rangi, which refers to the name of the whenua adjacent to the place where the deceased whale was beached.

“The gift from Tangaroa, Puhiwai Rangi has been brought back to Wharekaho,” Ngāti Hei kaumātua Joe Davis said. “The taonga will live on with cultural significance and respect.”

In posts on social media, Coromandel residents said they are sad that the whale was not buried deep enough.

Another poster wondered where the community support was after the remains of Puhiwai Rangi were exposed following the storm.

Department of Conservation Coromandel operations manager Nick Kelly said DOC staff had inspected the whale burial site at Wharekaho, alongside Ngati Hei representatives.

Tom Lee/Stuff Puhiwai Rangi in October, shortly after being towed to Wharekaho.

"Part of the whale has been exposed as a result of the cyclonic conditions and heavy swell hitting the region.

"At this point it is too dangerous for us to carry out any remedial work, but once conditions/weather settle, we will rebury the exposed part of the animal.

"Ngati Hei members who live locally will continue to monitor the site.

"We have had one previous recent incident, about three years ago, when storm surges/swells uncovered buried pilot whales at Matarangi – these animals were relocated as a result, after discussion with iwi.

"To be clear - there is no current intention to move the sperm whale at Wharekaho, and we expect to rebury it with sand when conditions and logistics allow, as noted above."

