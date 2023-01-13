It's raining, it's pouring and 'liquid gold is falling': Monsoon weather a boon for farmers

Waihou dairy farmer Andrew McGiven was very happy with the extra rain his pastures were getting as it would set him up well for the dry period.

A record wet summer has delivered what farmers can only describe as “liquid gold” from the heavens.

If there’s a time for dancing in the rain, now is it, says Waikato Dairy farmer Andrew McGiven.

While his 182 hectare farm near Te Aroha was soaking up the summer downpour, NIWA reported that 2022 was the hottest year on record and the “8th most unusually wet year”.

Regardless of the heat, farmers like McGiven were lauding the extended rainy season as a godsend for soil moisture, grass growth and productivity of stock going into the dryer months.

“As a farmer any rain that we get this time of year is a bonus...it’s liquid gold for a farmer,” McGiven said.

Since 2016 temperatures have continued to peak, with the nationwide average temperature for 2022 being hottest at 13.76C overtaking the 2021 average by +0.20C.

“La Niña was one of the primary drivers of last year's weather patterns” NIWA said in their 2022 Annual Climate Summary.

But McGiven said he had not seen rainfall continue this far into the new year for a long time.

Brennan Thomas A drone video showing damage from Cyclone Hale to farmland on Paroa Road, north of Tolaga Bay.

Rainfall for a longer period during a hot summer was a sign of “money saved” because the period was a make or break time for farmers.

Drought season was estimated to take place between February to May.

They would be trying to stock up as much as possible on hay and feed rather than feeding out excess amounts due to dry conditions.

The dry season could come at anytime and bring unforgiving weather conditions for grass growth.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times McGiven manages 510 cows on his farm.

”It’s certainly money in the bank...especially at this time of year, If we can grow grass rather than feed out supplementary feed and then the bonus is that it’s topping up that groundwater table as well.

”For the past three to four years on average we’ve been probably two or three hundred millimetres below average rainfall.”

The nationwide rainfall anomaly for 2022 was 110%.

In the past week, the Waikato region and Thames Coromandel District, Bay of Plenty and East Coast had been lashed by a storm followed by Cyclone Hale, which brought “exceptional falls”.

Niwa NIWA’s forecast of total rainfall from Wednesday showcased the extent of wet weather the eastern side of the north island was due to receive.

Rain was “like free money from the sky for farmers” Waikato Federated Farmers Chairperson Jacqui Hahn said.

It wouldn’t save farmers from a possible drought come February, but it would diminish the effects once it hit.

“Any rain after Christmas was a bonus...it’s money for nothing,” Hahn said

“it’s money for nothing basically when the rain falls versus what we had last year.”

The influx of wet weather however did not mean a holiday for farmers, McGiven said.

Additional hands would be needed to maintain the over-growth of the pastures due to more water content.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is not so much the rain, it’s the wind, so if we get some of these tropical cyclones coming down, with our maize crops... if the wind knocks them over then that could cause some major issues down the track,” he said.

There was also the risk of facial eczema if the “rain does stop, and it gets humid and sweltering”, McGiven said.

Supplied/Waikato Times Waikato Federated Farmers chairwoman Jacqui Hahn.

But for now life was “pretty good” he said as it was a case of the more rainfall the merrier.

“It’s all pros and cons I suppose...the rain’s good for grass growth, but then it impacts on contractors and farmers who need to handle excess grass silage and hay.”

Overall rain would “pretty much guarantee” that the grass was going to grow and livestock would have access to more feed for a longer period.

“Just enjoy the rain while you can,” Hahn said

NIWA has been approached for comment.