Those wanting to use the road were asked to delay their travels or detour via SH25.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the SH25A route between Kopu and Hikuai after a “washout” from a slip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said road closures would be in place overnight at the section between Kirikiri Valley Rd, Kopu and Puketui Rd, Hikuai.

Those wanting to use the road were asked to delay their travels or detour via SH25.

Further updates would be released on Tuesday at 8am.