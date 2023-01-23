Tokoroa Hospital ED gets long awaited upgrade

Tokoroa Hospital’s emergency department is undergoing a $1.4 million upgrade designed to ”provide a better experience for patients and visitors”.

Te Manawa Taki hospital and specialist services regional director Chris Lowry said there should be little disruption to normal hospital services during the upgrade which began last week and should be finished by June.

“The project will increase the number of consultation rooms at Tokoroa Hospital’s emergency department from five to seven, which includes the addition of a negative pressure room to improve infection prevention and control capability,” she said.

“The main entrance and foyer to will also be upgraded to help improve how visitors and patients arrive at the hospital and find where they need to go, and the patient waiting area at ED will be enhanced.”

Lowry said work commenced on January 16 and the project is scheduled for completion in June 2023 for a cost of $1.4 million.

“Service planning is a regular undertaking across all sites, including consideration for future capital investment.

“New projects are announced once they are confirmed with funding in place,” Lowry said.