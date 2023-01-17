Newly opened Pasifika site eyes rugby and expansion opportunities

More than 1500 people from Aotearoa and the broader Pacific region gathered for the opening of the first stage of K’aute Pasifika’s Village in Kirikiriroa - an iconic fale for community and cultural events.

The newly opened Pasifika fale and support services hub in Frankton is eyeing the creation of a new international rugby sevens event for Hamilton, and regional and national expansion of its delivery model.

K’aute Pasifika Trust’s fale (community house) and centre has been nearly a quarter of a century in the planning and will have a final cost of around $12.5 million.

It was officially opened Tuesday with more than 1000 people in attendance, many joining in Pacific Islands songs and sporting highly colourful floral lei. The centre is said to be the first of its kind nationally.

The opening of the impressive building was timed to ensure the trust can host Pasifika teams competing in the last HSBC New Zealand Sevens tournament in the city across the road at the nearby FMG Stadium Waikato this weekend.

Trust chairperson Lale Ieremia – a relative of former All Black and Samoan rugby legend Alama Ieremia – said they were really looking forward to hosting the Pasifika sides.

“It’s a shame it’s going to be the last of the world sevens.

“But it gives us a fresh opportunity to look at something different here, a Pacific sevens potentially for next year.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The new fale and services centre is across the road from FMG Stadium Waikato.

On whether the trust was talking to the Waikato and New Zealand rugby about this, Ieremia said: “We’re talking to quite a few different people around it”.

It would be “nice to celebrate that now that we’ve formed the village here next to the field”, Ieremia said.

He and trust chief executive Rachel Karalus reiterated comments from last year that the trust was looking to expand its fale and services model regionally and nationally. Besides the fale, there will be early childhood education, medical, pharmacy and other services at the site.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Participants in an ava ceremony at the opening prepare to enter the fale – the ceremony involved dignitaries sharing a ceremonial beverage.

Karalus said while it was a relief to have the fale finally opened “we’re cognisant to the fact that there is still more work to be done, there are other opportunities for us to capitalise on if we want to be able to leverage this facility to do similar things in other areas across the country”.

It was possible the trust could do this or others could use the trust’s ideas, she said.

Previously there have been suggestions the trust could set up regional facilities in Tokoroa and in north Waikato sites, possibly Huntly.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Trust chairperson Lale Ieremia and chief executive Rachel Karalus outlined possibilities for a Pacific rugby sevens tournament involving the site, and also regional and national expansion ideas.

Ieremia said new regional sites are “a work in progress” and he expected discussions to take several years.

Waikato has a growing Pasifika population of almost 25,000 and Ieremia described the fale opening as a “fantastic and momentous day” for them and the wider community, stressing the facility was for all ethnicities.

Karalus agreed “this village is a place for all” and that the project had involved a widespread collaboration involving central and local government, tangata whenua, charities, business and the wider community.

“It speaks to the connectedness of our region.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Trust chief executive Rachel Karalus, right, with her Pākehā father Noel Karalus and mother Elisapeta Karalus, the trust’s founder.

Ieremia said all Pacific peoples were increasingly “multicultural”.

Karalus noted identifying as a Samoan-Pākehā half-caste as a child. Now she saw herself as “100% Samoan and 100% palangi (Pākehā)”.

“I shouldn’t have to choose one or the other.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato-Tainui representatives bury a mauri stone from the Waikato River at Arapuni in the fale grounds.

Close links between Pasifika and tangata whenua were demonstrated Tuesday with the burying of a Waikato-Tainui mauri stone from Arapuni at the site and the Kīngitanga’s gift of another stone from Kaitotehe near Taupiri. These mauri stones are symbolic links between tangata whenua and Pasifika.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio paid tribute to tangata whenua support for Pasifika in Waikato at the opening.

“It is my hope that this building continues to be a symbol of excellence” for Pasifika peoples, Sio added.