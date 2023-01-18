Innovative new medical insurance scheme for small Hamilton CBD businesses

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams (left) and Vahry Insurance managing director Julia Vahry have teamed up to offer an innovative new medical insurance scheme for small businesses.

An innovative new medical insurance scheme for small Hamilton central business district firms will allow them to effectively pool staff numbers and access benefits usually reserved for larger firms.

The scheme is a collaboration involving the Hamilton Central Business Association and local firm Vahry Insurance.

It’s aimed at firms with 5-15 staff who mightn’t usually qualify for extensive coverage because employee numbers aren’t enough.

But, by pooling many small firms together, the scheme will mean numbers are high enough to get better cover. The scheme is thought to be the only one of its kind being offered in Waikato.

Marketing has just kicked off, with an open day for businesses to hear more about the benefits and financial implications due in March.

“Vahry has brokered a deal whereby smaller firms can access what normally wouldn’t be available to them due to size,” said association general manager Vanessa Williams on Wednesday.

The scheme is being backed by what was described as New Zealand’s second-largest medical insurer, which isn’t being named publicly at this stage.

Julia Vahry, the managing director of Vahry Insurance which came up with the scheme, said benefits of the offer included automatic acceptance of applications, coverage for all pre-existing conditions and fees in line with those of other providers.

“Pricing for these businesses is based on the average age and size of each firm,” she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Increasing medical insurance coverage could help people get treated quicker at a time when public health services are under strain, say the promters of a new scheme for small firms in Hamilton’s CBD.

That meant some older members of schemes might benefit “hugely” compared to other schemes, said Williams.

Coverage could also enable people to have more comprehensive health insurance, the pair said.

Vahry said another benefit of the scheme was that it could provide people with more health care options at a time when the public system was under significant strain.

“Since Covid businesses are seeing the value more in this sort of thing.”

Williams said there were more than 20,000 employees in the CBD meaning strong potential for scheme membership, although she was unable to say at this stage how many of those staff were in firms with 5-15 people.

She believed insurance schemes could offer firms a competitive advantage by helping them be more attractive places to work.

“Businesses are facing staff shortages and staff retention is really important at the moment.”

Staff might also have fewer sick days if insurance meant they got treatment quicker.