Renowned Kiwi art critic returns to Hamilton - 'the city where his career began'

After years of spilling reviews in some of the world’s leading art publications - Journalist and art critic Anthony Byrt is set to return to the city where it all began 20 years ago.

Byrt has been appointed as the University of Waikato’s writer in residence for 2023.

Regarded as “one of New Zealand’s foremost contemporary art writers” the Mangwhai-based reviewer will devote the next 12 months to three major projects.

On home soil he has penned for outlets such as Metro, North & South and the New Zealand Listener.

READ MORE:

* Important reading and writing questions for embalmer-turned-crime-writer KM Tarrant

* Arts and culture in and around Wellington, March 18-24

* NZ criticism: is it bad or are we being too harsh?

* Pushing Boundaries: Byrt and Chidgey



Overseas he has been a regular contributor to respected art publication, Artforum for over a decade.

“While it’s ambitious to take on three projects in a year, I certainly wouldn’t have been able to contemplate that level of ambition without the support of the University,” Byrt said.

“There are a limited number of residencies in the country with this length of time attached to them, so 12 months in an academic setting with research resources at my disposal is a super rare gift to be given.”

It is through the residency that Byrt will make a return to Hamilton which he remarks as being the place “where his writing career began”.

It is jointly funded by the University of Waikato and Creative New Zealand.

For the three projects Byrt will divvy his time between a road trip with New Zealand artist Shane Cotton, alongside an interview-based collaboration with painter Judy Millar at her West Auckland studio.

Byrt will also get to launch into a passion project that he has had on his list for over a decade.

It will involve compiling research for his next piece of work called ‘The Forty Days’ - the standoff with New Zealand and Yugoslav forces over Trieste, Italy, in 1945.

Byrt had been researching the Trieste stand-off for some time but was looking forward to finally being able to put his findings into book form.

“It’s a huge privilege to have the time to take on projects I’ve been thinking about for a long time and really care about,” Byrt said.

“The parts are in place, the people I need are in place, all I was missing was the time. Getting this gig at Waikato was key to attacking projects like this.”

Byrt has written two books, the first This Model World: Travels to the Edge of Contemporary Art (2016).

It is a first-person travelling survey of contemporary art gathered from “hundreds of hours spent in art spaces while on the road from Brisbane to Detroit to Venice”.

His most recent book, has also been a success.

The Mirror Steamed Over: Love and Pop in London, 1962 (2020) is ”an untold story of how a group of young outsiders reinvented art in the early 60s in London”.

It was longlisted for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards in 2021.

“The plan with Shane is to drive around the upper North Island to key sites associated with his work, and I’ll be meeting with Judy every month or so to record conversations,” Byrt said.

“Hamilton is an ideal base for me, where I can have the time to consolidate and process the material I’ve gathered on the road. I’m also really looking forward to engaging with students and testing ideas with my colleagues at the University.”

University of Waikato Creative Writing Senior Lecturer, Catherine Chidgey said Byrt was “one of Aotearoa’s most esteemed non-fiction writers”.

“One of the wonderful things about the residency is the opportunity it offers students to engage with some of our best practising writers,” Chidgey said.

“I know they will benefit in many ways from having a writer of Anthony’s calibre on campus."