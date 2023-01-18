Police still seeking more information following serious attack on meter reader

A Waikato meter-reader was attacked and his car stolen while he was working in Oliver St, Kihikihi.

Police are continuing to seek information from the public following a serious attack on a meter reader in the small Waikato town of Kihikihi.

Emergency services were called to Oliver Street on January 5 where the meter reader was found with serious head injuries.

Passers-by had come to the aid of the injured man.

The man was transported to hospital where they remain in a critical condition.

NZ POLICE Police are looking for information on this silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220, which is connected to the attack on the meter reader.

Police have since released details and photo’s of vehicles attached to the incident.

The man’s car was also stolen and later torched.

Police were interested in the movements of both vehicles and in identifying any occupants who may be able to assist the police enquiry team, Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said.

“As part of ongoing inquiries, Police are interested in hearing from members of the public who were in the carpark area of the Kakepuku Track, between the hours of 4.30pm and 5.30pm, on Thursday, 5 January,” said Saunders.

NZ POLICE This Red Daihatsu Terios belonged to the meter reader. It was later found on fire on Kawhia Road, near the turnoff to State Highway 39 south of Pirongia.

“The investigation team is particularly interested in any sightings of the victim’s vehicle, a red Daihatsu Terios, registration LKN281, and a silver Nissan Primera, registration DHA220.”

Any video footage or photographs taken on the day police said would also assist the investigation.

Enquiries were still ongoing.