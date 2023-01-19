From a beach picnic to 'people dying in front of us, screaming for help'

One person who was pulled from the water was a male in his teens according to Philips Search and Rescue Trust following the serious water incident at Opoutere beach.

‘Mum and dad’ rescuers have told of the frantic attempt to save a Hawke’s Bay family of seven, as horrific scenes unfolded on a remote Coromandel beach, transforming a beautiful summer’s day into a tragedy.

A woman picnicking with her family and young children at Opuotere beach north of Whangamatā on January 18 wept as she told Stuff how it was up to “mum and dad” rescuers to do what they could to help a family of seven who got into serious trouble in the water.

“I let out a scream as I saw a man face down in the shallows,” the woman said. “People were in the water screaming for help, waving frantically, disappearing beneath the waves before our eyes. We all did our best, but felt helpless, like people were dying in front of us.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Opoutere Beach is remote and to get to the beach you have to go through a forest

The Auckland woman, who Stuff has agreed not to name, has a family bach at the remote beach where they stay every year. Their family had taken a picnic to the sand and were relaxing, watching another family of seven people having fun in the water.

“One minute we were just watching them play happily in the surf. The sea was rough, but they weren’t far out, they were just jumping waves. Then I looked over and said to my brother-in-law, ‘I think something’s wrong’.

I grabbed my phone and called the police – only last term I’d been a parent helper with my son on a school beach day and I remembered that the surf lifeguard said you should call police. I wasn’t even sure at that time whether they were really in trouble or just waving.”

It was 11.30am. Within minutes, she realised how dire the situation was unfolding in front of them.

“Two of them just disappeared before our eyes and the others were waving and starting to shout and scream for help. I was still on the phone. My son, 12, started to shout to some other dads to help too. It all happened so quickly.”

Fifteen minutes into her call while she frantically was relaying what was happening to emergency services, she noticed something out of the corner of her eye.

“I let out a huge scream as further down the beach a man was face down, washed up in the shallows.”

The woman’s brother-in-law and others waded in up to their chests to drag the man to the shore. Shortly after a man with a boogie board helped recover the unconscious man’s daughter and her boyfriend, both 19.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Three rescue helicopters at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday following the water incident at Opoutere Beach

“We had the three of them laid out on the beach about 50 metres apart while we tried to help each of them. Luckily we were joined by some people from the camping ground which included nurses and a former helicopter paramedic, so they all started CPR.”

As they were trying to help the people on the beach, the mother and her 12-year-old son managed to get in from the water.

“They were exhausted and the mum distraught. Her 15-year-old son was still missing in the water but couldn’t be seen.”

The 12-year-old Hawke’s Bay boy started to comfort his mother and his family members lying on the beach.

“He was amazing. He was running from his mother, and then to the people we were working on, shouting words of encouragement to his dad and older sister and her boyfriend. It was heartbreaking but he was incredible.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Aerocool Rescue Helicopter (Bay of Plenty Coastal Region Helicopter) unloading at Waikato Hospital after assisting in the rescue

Half an hour in, a person arrived from the camp ground with a defibrillator – but for the father it was too late.

“They worked on him for 45 minutes. But he was gone.”

Those working on the 19-year-old boy were able to get his pulse back, but he remained unresponsive she said.

“He was in really bad shape. We don’t know if he will make it. His girlfriend was hurt, but not as bad.”

The first police officer arrived about half an hour in, she said, but couldn’t get cell coverage.

“He used my phone to talk to the surf lifesavers and helicopters who were on their way. After 50 minutes my phone died too. It’s really remote with a forest around the beach so coverage is always patchy. I wish we’d had emergency phones or something.”

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old boy remained missing in the water

The sea was very rough and too dangerous for people to go in.

“We know the area well – one man did go in, but it’s lucky he didn’t get swept out too as the rip was really strong.”

Helicopters and surf lifesavers arrived on the scene about 45 minutes in.

The Auckland woman said her family would remain at the bach on holiday.

“We can’t stop thinking about the poor family and our thoughts are with them. We didn’t get much sleep last night. It was traumatic – I don’t think we will go to the beach for a few days.”

Former lifeguard and rescue helicopter worker Tony Brooks was visiting Opoutere Beach with his partner Kathy, a nurse, when they stumbled on the group of 20, including the Auckland family, who were trying to help.

Brooks and his partner leapt to help.

Without the group's help, it could have been much worse.

“There was a collection of some really good people there who were able to assist the situation,” he told RNZ.

Brooks believed the collective specialist skill-set of those involved helped save many of those pulled from the water.

Not only this, he said a surf lifesaving rescue board had been left on the beach. It was used by one of the rescuers to bring in some of those stuck in the rip.

The 19-year-old was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

A search-and-rescue effort is still under way for the missing 15-year-old boy.

It was assisted by a fixed-wing aircraft late Wednesday afternoon. Police ask that anyone who finds items of interest on the coastline to please hand them in at Whangamata Surf Club.

-Additional reporting RNZ