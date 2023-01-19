'Very tough time' - rescued teen in HDU, 15-year-old still missing

One person is dead and one missing after a family group of seven was swept out to sea in the Coromandel.

Emergency services were called to Opoutere beach, near Whangamatā, on Wednesday.

Six people were pulled from the water but one died despite rescuers' efforts.

The search for the seventh person, understood to be a teenage boy, continues.

An older teenager was revived by a group at the beach and airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, is now recovering

The mother of a Wellington boy involved in the terrifying mass water rescue on a remote Coromandel beach said her son is “recovering” in hospital, and supporting his girlfriend and her family after her father died, and younger brother remains missing.

Ethan Goddard, 19, was with the Hawke’s Bay family of six at Opoutere beach, north of Whangamatā, on January 18. The group of seven were jumping in the waves when they were swept out to sea.

Goddard and his girlfriend, both students at Victoria University in Wellington, were rescued when a man took a boogie board into the water to get them to shore.

Goddard was initially unconscious and not responsive, said an Auckland woman who was part of a group of beach goers and holidaymakers desperately trying to save the family.

The “mum and dad” rescuers, which included medically trained people, worked on Goddard on the beach along with his girlfriend and her father, said the woman.

The group was able to revive Goddard and “get a pulse” before he was airlifted to Waikato hospital, then in a critical condition. Goddard’s girlfriend was also taken to hospital by ambulance.

Tragically, her father could not be revived despite a team working on him for 45 minutes. The search for the missing 15-year-old is continuing, but lifeguards fear hope is fading.

The search for the missing teen at Opoutere beach north of Whangamatā continued after a family group of seven were swept out to sea, with lifeguards saying conditions were still rough.

Goddard, is now “doing well” and recovering in the high dependence unit at Waikato hospital said his mother Lana Goddard, who had travelled up from Wellington to be with her son, as well as support the other family.

“It is a very tough time.”

Lana Goddard said she was so grateful to all the people who had helped Ethan and the others in his group and hoped to be able to thank them.

"Ethan is doing well and recovering...and also trying to support the others. It is a very tough time for the family. We are incredibly grateful for the people who helped. We know that Ethan is incredibly lucky to have had a quick response from so many."

Senior lifeguard and scene leader at Opoutere Beach, Nathan Hight said two jetskis, and IRB and seven lifeguards were involved in the search for the missing swimmer today, and the operation had started at first light in the hunt for the missing teenage boy.

A fixed-wing coast guard aircraft was searching the shoreline and offshore.

Emergency services managed to pull six of the seven people from the water.

Kent Jarman, a lifeguard with 55 years' experience, said the eastern Coromandel was experiencing swells of 2-3 metres with the current heading north.

Lifeguards had been able to get to within 20-30m of the rocks from the seaward side but an approaching low tide would mean the rocks would be more accessible for searchers.

"Sadly this is a search now. We are not going to find this young fella alive. But hopefully we can find him as soon as possible and return him to his family and they can have some closure."

Rescuers tell of frantic effort

Previously, ‘Mum and dad’ rescuers have told of the frantic attempt to save a Hawke’s Bay family of seven, as horrific scenes unfolded on a remote Coromandel beach, transforming a beautiful summer’s day into a tragedy.

The Auckland woman picnicking with her family and young children at Opoutere beach on January 18 wept as she told Stuff how it was up to “mum and dad” rescuers to do what they could to help the group of seven who got into serious trouble in the water.

“I let out a scream as I saw a man face down in the shallows,” the woman said. “People were in the water screaming for help, waving frantically, disappearing beneath the waves before our eyes. We all did our best, but felt helpless, like people were dying in front of us.”

One person who was pulled from the water was said to be a male in his teens according to Philips Search and Rescue Trust following the serious water incident at Opoutere beach

The Auckland woman, who Stuff has agreed not to name, has a family bach at the remote beach where they stay every year. Their family had taken a picnic to the sand and were relaxing, watching another group of seven people having fun in the water.

“One minute we were just watching them play happily in the surf. The sea was rough, but they weren’t far out, they were just jumping waves. Then I looked over and said to my brother-in-law, ‘I think something’s wrong’.

“I grabbed my phone and called the police – only last term I’d been a parent helper with my son on a school beach day and I remembered that the surf lifeguard said you should call police. I wasn’t even sure at that time whether they were really in trouble or just waving.”

It was 11.30am. Within minutes, she realised how dire the situation was unfolding in front of them.

“Two of them just disappeared before our eyes and the others were waving and starting to shout and scream for help. I was still on the phone. My son, 12, started to shout to some other dads to help too. It all happened so quickly.”

Fifteen minutes into her call while she frantically was relaying what was happening to emergency services, she noticed something out of the corner of her eye.

“I let out a huge scream as further down the beach a man was face down, washed up in the shallows.”

The woman’s brother-in-law and others waded in up to their chests to drag the man to the shore. Shortly after a man with a boogie board helped recover the unconscious man’s daughter and Ethan Goddard.

“We had the three of them laid out on the beach about 50 metres apart while we tried to help each of them. Luckily we were joined by some people from the camping ground which included nurses and a former helicopter paramedic, so they all started CPR.”

As they were trying to help the people on the beach, the mother and her 12-year-old son managed to get in from the water.

“They were exhausted and the mum distraught. Her 15-year-old son was still missing in the water but couldn’t be seen.”

Rescued boy’s ‘incredible’ effort for family

The 12-year-old Hawke’s Bay boy started to comfort his mother and his family members lying on the beach.

“He was amazing. He was running from his mother, and then to the people we were working on, shouting words of encouragement to his dad and older sister and her boyfriend. It was heartbreaking but he was incredible.”

Half an hour in, a person arrived from the camp ground with a defibrillator – but for the father it was too late.

“They worked on him for 45 minutes. But he was gone.”

Opoutere Beach is remote and to get to the beach you have to go through a forest

The first police officer arrived about half an hour in, she said, but couldn’t get cell coverage.

“He used my phone to talk to the surf lifesavers and helicopters who were on their way. After 50 minutes my phone died too. It’s really remote with a forest around the beach so coverage is always patchy. I wish we’d had emergency phones or something.”

Helicopters and surf lifesavers arrived on the scene about 45 minutes in.

The Auckland woman said her family would remain at the bach on holiday.

“We can’t stop thinking about the poor family and our thoughts are with them. We didn’t get much sleep last night. It was traumatic – I don’t think we will go to the beach for a few days.”

Three rescue helicopters arrived at at Waikato Hospital on Wednesday following the water incident at Opoutere Beach.

‘Good people’ at the right time

Former lifeguard and rescue helicopter worker Tony Brooks was visiting Opoutere Beach with his partner Kathy, a nurse, when they stumbled on the group of 20, including the Auckland family, who were trying to help.

Brooks and his partner leapt in to help.

Without the group's help, it could have been much worse.

“There was a collection of some really good people there who were able to assist the situation,” he told RNZ.

Brooks believed the collective specialist skill-set of those involved helped save many of those pulled from the water.

Not only this, he said a surf lifesaving rescue board had been left on the beach. It was used by one of the rescuers to bring in some of those stuck in the rip.

Third drowning in the Coromandel in 48-hours of rescues

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a man died after a water-related incident overnight in Coroglen, Coromandel. Emergency services were called at 2.44am on January 19.

The area is an inland section of the Coromandel that features the normally placid Waiwawa river, which flows into Whitianga Harbour.

This death followed the Opuetere tragedy, as well as the death of a man at Whangamatā on January 16 when a man died after being swept out to sea from the estuary.

The man, described by surf lifesaving as “an elderly gentleman” was located by the Westpac helicopter after a search, but was unable to be revived.

-Additional reporting RNZ