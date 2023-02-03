Top choppers to be put to the test in Tokoroa Axemen's Carnival over Waitangi weekend

The South Waikato’s Cleveland Cherry, a former junior champion, will be competing over Waitangi Weekend.

Some of Australasia's top axemen and women will descend on the South Waikato’s timber town on Waitangi Weekend for a trans-Tasman battle to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the sport in Tokoroa.

The Tokoroa Axemen’s Carnival will be held over three days at the Tokoroa Memorial Sportsground and will feature three test matches between the top under-21 axemen from New Zealand and Australia, as well as a full field of 64 axemen and women.

The carnival will see some of the country’s best timber sports athletes head to Tokoroa to compete for $12,500 worth of prize money and a range of titles.

South Waikato Axemens’ Association president Bruce Nairn said the event was a special one for the Tokoroa Axemen and Bushcraft Association as it celebrates its 70th year of chopping at Tokoroa Memorial Sportsground.

He said, while the highlight would be the three international test matches, there was also a full programme of events planned for the weekend including senior competitions for both men and women.

“We have a small group here, but we thought we’d celebrate the 70 years and all the national champions that have come out of the South Waikato.”

Nairn said more than 1200 blocks had been prepared for the three days with wood generously donated by Hancock Forestry, and volunteers have been preparing the chopping ring for competition.

“This is a big event for our young axemen, and there will be heaps of national champions competing as well.

Supplied Jack Jordan, right, winner of the Timbersports World Trophy held in Austria last year, will also be competing in Tokoroa.

“All the top lady choppers will be here too.”

The three under-21 test matches will see teams of seven take part in the underhand chop, standing block, single saw and double saw disciplines with one test being held each day.

Nairn said a range of food trucks and mobile caterers would be on site for food and drinks.

“There will be a lot of people coming in from out of town with 21 axemen and their support people coming over from Aussie, plus all the axemen from over New Zealand staying in town.

“We hope people come down and see how exciting this is, and we are always looking for some more young ones to take up the sport.”

He said the association was fortunate to have so much support from local businesses with the majority of the $12,500 in prize money coming from local sources, some of whom had been involved with the sport for more than 50 years.

The woodchips will fly from 9am each day with competition finishing around 4pm, and entry to the event is free.