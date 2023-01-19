Hamilton's Tama Potaka picks up Māori development and social housing roles for National

New Hamilton West National MP Tama Potaka has picked up two important portfolios - Māori development and associate housing, with a focus on social housing.

The announcement was highlighted in a party statement Thursday as party leader Christopher Luxon outlined a reshuffle of portfolios at the National caucus meeting in Napier.

But, despite the freshly elected MP’s elevation to the two portfolio areas, Potaka was still sitting at 31 on a caucus list of 34 National MPs in the statement. That’s just below controversial newbie Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, who has horticulture and science, innovation and technology roles.

By contrast, Labour’s Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson is ranked 14th in Cabinet.

On what his ranking said about his position within the party and the status National was giving to Māori development, Potaka said: “I haven’t actually thought about that too much”.

But he noted he was the newest National MP in Parliament.

Potaka has wide-ranging iwi whakapapa links and significant business experience with the likes of Waikato-Tainui and Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori development and associate housing, with an emphasis on social housing, are the portfolio areas allocated to new Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka by the National Party.

He said he looked forward to engaging with Jackson and others in Labour involved in Māori development but clearly has his own skills and knowledge to draw on.

“I really want to focus on what we think are the best ways to supercharge Māori development and essentially address the needs of Māori populations and communities at large.”

Potaka, who said his main priority remained being Hamilton West MP, hadn’t actively sought the portfolios he’s been given but felt they matched his skill base and networks.

They coincided, too, with some higher priority areas for Hamilton West “because the Māori population’s 26% of our electorate and we've all got our emergency and social housing challenges in Hamilton”.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times A very pleased Tama Potaka being congratulated by his Labour rival Georgie Dansey on his election night win in Hamilton West.

Potaka said “the needs of Māori are very clear right now: the cost of living, law and order, education, housing”.

He believed his extensive whakapapa (genealogy) links to various iwi would help him in his role.

“Whakapapa has a huge part to play in understanding not only your own identity but also reaching out and connecting with people.”