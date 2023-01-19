Jacinda Ardern will be sorely but not unanimously missed in her hometown, Morrinsville

PM Jacinda Ardern's decisions didn't always appeal in the farming town of Morrinsville but she also has hometown supporters.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s decision to resign has prompted a mixed bag of reviews from residents of her hometown.

Roaming the streets of the Morrinsville, the atmosphere appeared almost untouched by the headlining news – except for the influx of media.

Stores and hospitality doors were wide open in the small Waikato town Ardern once called home, which has a population of just over 8500.

Strolling through the town centre with her 4-year-old daughter, Jade Burgess said from an outside perspective she felt the “farming proud” and tight-knit community were “not impressed” by Ardern’s stance at times.

“I think there will be a few people that will be upset with it and I think there will be a few people that will be quite stoked with it,” Burgess said.

“You’ll get mixed feedback from this town I think.”

However Burgess could empathise with Ardern’s wish to have more time with her young daughter and family.

“It would have been hard for stepping into the role of Prime Minister, especially as a new mum.”

Gary Thompson described Ardern as “a one of a kind” leader who had made some strong ties with those in the Māori community.

Despite some negative reception towards Ardern’s position on farming and the Government’s carbon emissions scheme, he felt her stepping down would be a loss.

“I personally think it’s very sad, I think for Te Ao Māori she’s been a huge supporter of kaupapa Māori,” Thompson.

“Things like Māori health reforms, those are where we have huge inequities, the work they’re (Govt) doing with education, Matariki, all those sorts of things, we’ve never seen anything like that.”

Not everyone wanted to talk to media about Ardern’s announcement, with some turning away and others seemingly elated but not elaborating.

The fish and chip shop where Ardern once worked was tight-lipped about thoughts on her planned resignation besides stating that they were “very happy for her”.

Susana Beeny was holidaying in Morrinsville with her husband.

She said the news of Ardern’s resignation was “quite emotional” and she had admired the leader from afar in Norfolk, England.

“It is a bit of a shock...I don’t know who will step in her shoes,” Beeny said.

But she also understood the source of some people’s frustrations with the government as Ardern had made some defining decisions which may not have settled well with people.

“We saw a poster which said ‘Stop Jacinda’.

“I talked to a lady, and she said ‘here in Morrinsville we say Jacinda very quietly’...because it’s a farming community, and they’ve had a bit of a tough time.”

Bryan Armstrong said Ardern had got the country through an immense amount, such as the Christchurch massacre or Covid-19.

“I think it’s a shame she’s going because she’s done an incredible job,” Armstrong said.

“It’s hard to fault her really...the farmers will say no, but I think she’s been fair....I just think farmers have got to recognise that there is climate change going on.”