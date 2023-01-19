Rāhui placed over 'dangerous' beach following mass rescue, 15-year-old still missing

Emergency services managed to pull six of the seven people from the water.

A rāhui has been placed over the “dangerous” beach where a mass rescue of a family of seven unfolded on Wednesday.

But a 15-year-old boy still remains unaccounted for, police said in an updated statement.

It comes after a second day of search efforts for the missing teenager.

A number of people, services and resources had been involved in the search, accompanied by a fixed wing aircraft, Acting Senior Sergeant for Whangamatā Police, Will Hamilton said. They were not successful.

“Unfortunately, we have yet to find the missing person,” Hamilton said.

“A rāhui has been placed on the area and this will be communicated through local channels.”

A family of seven were swimming at Opoutere beach, north of Whangamatā on Wednesday morning.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A rāhui has been placed over the “dangerous” beach where a mass rescue of a family unfolded on Wednesday.

Police and emergency services were alerted to a group of people in trouble in the water at 11.25am on Wednesday and a mass rescue operation took place.

At the time of the ordeal six members of the family were pulled from the water.

A person believed to be the father was pulled from the water but could not be revived despite crews doing CPR, Fire and Emergency group manager Shane Bromley said.

The 15-year-old family member still missing is the son of the deceased.

“The search area is extensive and complex. Everyone involved is focused on bringing this person home.

“The search has been paused for the day and will resume tomorrow morning,” Hamilton said.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau at this difficult time.”

One of those rescued was a male in his teens, according to Philips Search and Rescue Trust.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times The mass rescue has been described as an "absolute tragedy" by surf lifesaving staff who were left distraught by the scenes on Wednesday.

The teen was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition via the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter for further treatment.

Three other people suffered minor injuries.

Another person in a moderate condition was transported by road to Thames Hospital.

Police were asking for any items of interest found on the coastline to be handed into Whangamatā Police station.