'Returning to a home that will never be the same': Aroha for beach tragedy family

The family was swept out while swimming at Opoutere beach, north of Whangamatā.

One person is dead and one missing after a family group of seven was swept out to sea in the Coromandel.

Emergency services were called to Opoutere beach, near Whangamatā, on Wednesday.

Six people were pulled from the water, but one died despite rescuers' efforts.

The search for the seventh person, a teenage boy, continues

A fund has been set up to support the family

A Hawke’s Bay community is wrapping aroha and financial support around the family rocked by tragedy after being swept to sea in the terrifying mass water rescue on a remote Coromandel beach.

The Cruickshanks, a family of six from Takapau, central Hawke’s Bay, were on holiday in the Coromandel, along with Wellingtonian, Ethan Goddard, 19.

The group were taking a dip and jumping waves at Opoutere beach, north of Whangamatā, on January 18, when they were swept out to sea in rough water conditions which included strong rips.

Despite frantic rescue efforts by other holidaymakers in the area, later joined by surf lifesavers and three rescue helicopters, one family member died and another is still missing.

Ian Cruickshank, an orchardist who worked in Hastings, died after he was unable to be revived after a lengthy resuscitation attempt.

His 15-year-old son, Samuel, is still missing at sea. The search for the missing teenager is now entering its third day.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Search for the missing teen at Opoutere beach north of Whangamatā continued today

Other members of the group, including Ian’s wife Donna, their other children and Goddard, were rescued from the water.

They are being supported as they deal with not only the loss of a beloved husband and father in Ian, but a missing brother and son Samuel.

Family friend, Kate Taylor, has set up a Givealittle fund to support the Cruickshank family “during the terrible weeks and months they have ahead.”

“They are a wonderful family hit by the tragedy this week with the loss of Ian and the search for Samuel. They are much loved and valued members of the community – so good-natured and kind. They would be the first to help anyone else.”

Taylor said community organisations, locals and schools were keen to help –including Takapau School where Donna works, and where all the children attended, and Central Hawke’s Bay College, which Samuel attends and which the older two attended.

The page had raised over $12,000 by mid afternoon on Friday.

A family member also paid tribute to Ian and asked the public for prayers for Samuel.

“No words can express what we are all feeling right now. Please keep my sweet cousin Samuel in your prayers as the search to find him continues.”

“Uncle Ian you were so loved by your family and all who knew you…the best father, husband and son, and you are going to be so incredibly missed by us all.”

“You would be so so so proud of your amazingly strong children and your wife she is truly one of the bravest people I have ever known.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff The search for the missing teenager at Opoutere beach north of Whangamatā is now entering a third day

Ethan Goddard, the boyfriend of Isabella Cruickshank, is recovering in the high dependency unit at Waikato Hospital. The couple, both 19, are students at Victoria University in Wellington.

They were both rescued when a man put them on a boogie board and brought them to shore. Goddard was at first unresponsive, but local holidaymakers who were medically trained were able to revive him before he was airlifted to hospital.

Ethan’s mother Lana Goddard, who had travelled up from Wellington to be with her son and support the others, said that it was “a really hard...tough time for the family.”

As the search for Samuel continues, a rāhui has been placed over the beach.

A number of people, services and resources had been involved in the search, accompanied by a fixed wing aircraft, Acting Senior Sergeant for Whangamatā Police, Will Hamilton said.

“The search area is extensive and complex. Everyone involved is focused on bringing this person home.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau at this difficult time.”

Anyone who finds items of interest on the coastline should hand them in to police at Whangamatā Surf Club.