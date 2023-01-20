Raglan spinal injury highlights dangers of swimming alone

Swimmers at Raglan’s Ngarunui beach where the incident occurred – sticking to swimming in company on patrolled beaches is crucial, says Surf Life Saving NZ.

The importance of swimming with company and at patrolled beaches has been highlighted after a 19-year-old woman hit by a wave received a spinal injury.

She had initially been face down in the water after the mishap before friends got to her on Thursday evening. She was flown to an Auckland Hospital after help from lifeguards.

It follows a case where a family ran into major difficulties while swimming at the unpatrolled Opoutere beach on the Coromandel this week.

Surf Lifesaving NZ northern operations manager Joel Ibbs said the woman was swimming in the surf at Raglan with two friends and hit her head after being struck by a wave.

The friends assisted her out of the water and phoned lifeguards on the Raglan Surf Life Saving Club. They had recently closed their patrol at 7pm when they were alerted.

They provided assistance until paramedics arrived and the woman was then flown by helicopter to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

”This situation had a good outcome because friends were there and called for help,” said Ibbs on Friday.

”If [the victim] had been swimming on their own or surfing on their own the outcome could have been significantly different.

”The woman hit her head and was floating face down.

”If there was no one close by, like her friends, the outcome could have been significantly worse.”

Ibbs said it was important for people to swim and surf in company, even if they were confident and knew the area well.