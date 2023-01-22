Hamilton farewells world sevens with roar of celebration

Saturday’s games kicked off Hamilton’s leg of the HSBC New Zealand Sevens. Pictured from left are Ravi Sarju, Ruhi Lal and Sanjeeta Narayan.

Hamilton has farewelled the world sevens with a roar of celebration, amid bittersweet reflection on losing the tournament.

A mass of tropical colour filled FMG Stadium Waikato as fans mobbed the grandstands for the city’s final match of the HSBC NZ Sevens tournament.

The tournament made its comeback after a three-year pandemic hiatus to pounding music and frantically-waving flags, but the long-awaited return has been bittersweet, with World Rugby set to remove the event from the series calendar.

However, as one tournament closed, another had already made its case to take over.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times A mass sea of tropical colour filled FMG Stadium Waikato as fans mobbed the grandstands.

With the grand opening of Hamilton city’s eye-catching fale (community house), those behind its establishment are rooting for a Pasifika sevens event to be hosted by the city.

Taking to the crowd, Pasifika rugby fans were euphoric about the proposition.

“It was my dream to come and watch the sevens,” Fiji supporter Sanjeeta Lal said. “I feel great to be here since this is the last sevens in Hamilton.

“We support a Pasifika tournament, and we would like to come and see everyone from the other Pacific teams.”

The tournament, which was hosted in Wellington for 18 years, was shifted in 2018 to Hamilton.

But fans say a Pasifika tournament would need to address accommodation shortages.

Many struggled to find somewhere to stay, and some were forced to drive to and from Hamilton the same day.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Fiji supporter Sanjeeta Lal said it was great to be at the tournament since it was to be the last. L-R Archita Karan, Sanjeeta Lal, Salwan Goundan, Angita Lal, Hitesh Karan and Salesh Karan.

Trio Noa Lolohea and his son’s Lennox Lolohea and Noa Lolohea were behind the idea as well.

“It’s awesome to be here especially it being the last one... It’s sad that it’s going... Our family are big rugby fans,” Noa Lolohea said.

“I think it’s a good idea hosting a Pasifika tournament... I’d definitely bring the family along.”

The opening and construction of the impressive fale building was spearheaded by K’aute Pasifika Trust.

More than 1000 people attended the ceremony, which was timed to ensure the fale could host Pasifika teams competing in the sevens.

On whether the trust was talking to Waikato authorities and New Zealand Rugby about its aspirations, Trust chairperson Lale Ieremia said: “We’re talking to quite a few different people around it.”

Given the fale’s proximity to FMG Stadium Waikato, K’aute Pasifika is keen to host a Pasifika event in the region.

It would be “nice to celebrate that now that we’ve formed the village here next to the field”, Ieremia said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Trio, Noa Lolohea and his son’s Lennox Lolohea and Noa Lolohea were behind the idea of a Pasifika tournament as well.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said hosting the Sevens previously brought in an excess of $3 million on credit cards alone, not including cash or any other contributions.

Dallas Fisher, is the managing director of 37 South Events, which promotes the HSBC sevens.

Fisher was dumbfounded by the news of the rugby sevens departure at the time, but he was optimistic about the future.

The businessman has had talks with K’aute Pasifika Trust and is behind the idea of a possible Pacific nations sevens event.

“I think it’s a great idea. You add our event capabilities, the facilities including the fale, it would be a magnificent event. Because you add to it the heart of world sevens - New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga, and Fiji - just amazing.”

This weekend Fisher is just ensuring the NZ swansong wil be at its best.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Over 1500 people gathered to celebrate the opening of the first stage of K’aute Pasifika’s fale in Kirikiriroa.

K’aute Pasifika Trust’s fale (community house) and centre had been nearly a quarter of a century in the planning and will have a final cost of around $12.5 million.

Ieremia said the trust was eagerly anticipating the chance to host Pacific sides.

“It’s a shame it’s going to be the last of the world sevens,” he said.

“But it gives us a fresh opportunity to look at something different here, a Pacific sevens potentially for next year.”

More than 17,000 fans enjoyed day one of the HSBC New Zealand Sevens. An even bigger turnout is expected on Sunday, with the Brian Perry stand sold out on both days. There are still tickets available for Day 2 in the family zone (green zone) and the east stand (R18 Amber zone) at sevens.co.nz.